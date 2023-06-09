"Food diversion is absolutely unacceptable and we welcome the Government of Ethiopia's commitment to investigate and hold accountable those responsible," WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said in a statement.
Despite the WFP halt to food aid, nutrition assistance to children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, school meals programs, and activities for building the resilience of farmers and pastoralists will continue uninterrupted, the agency said.
