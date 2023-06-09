NAIROBI (Reuters) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday that it was temporarily halting its food aid assistance in Ethiopia, after widespread diversions had impacted distributions in the East African country.

"Food diversion is absolutely unacceptable and we welcome the Government of Ethiopia's commitment to investigate and hold accountable those responsible," WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said in a statement.

Despite the WFP halt to food aid, nutrition assistance to children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, school meals programs, and activities for building the resilience of farmers and pastoralists will continue uninterrupted, the agency said.

