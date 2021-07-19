Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WFTU World Federation of Trade Unions : INVITATION TO A VIRTUAL CONFERENCE IN SOLIDARITY WITH CUBA ON THURSDAY 22 JULY 2021 AT 17.00 pm GREEK TIME

07/19/2021 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WFTU INVITATION TO A VIRTUAL CONFERENCE IN SOLIDARITY WITH CUBA ON THURSDAY 22 JULY 2021 AT 17.00 pm GREEK TIME

Dear colleagues,

After the recent provocation and imperialist attack against Cuba, organized by the USA and forces who support their plans in Cuba, we invite you to a WFTU International Conference of Solidarity with the Cuban People, on Thursday July 22, 2021, at 17.00 pm Greek time, though the programZOOM.

The WFTU and its affiliates and friends from all over the world since the first moment expressed their support and solidarity with Cuban workers, organizing various solidarity events. In this framework we call upon you to participate in this Virtual Conference, to reiterate our internationalist solidarity with the Cuban workers and to condemn imperialist provocations and the criminal blockade against Cuba.

Please confirm your participation by sending to the email [email protected]

The languages of the Conference will be: Spanish and English

Link of the Conference:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87843448181?pwd=VjUwR2dPa2hibTJJdFpBbkRFcWNoQT09

Meeting ID: 878 4344 8181
Passcode: 982842

CUBA IS NOT ALONE!

Stop to the imperialist intervention!

[Link]

The Secretariat

Disclaimer

WFTU - World Federation of Trade Unions published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 14:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:17aTSX eyes worst day in 5 months as energy stocks drop
RE
10:16aCOVID-19 surge sparks bond rally, stocks on worst run in 18 months
RE
10:15aU.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Decreased in July as Supply Strains Persist -- NAHB
DJ
10:13aOil falls 5% after OPEC+ producers agree to raise output
RE
10:12aU.S. homebuilder confidence falls to 11-month low in July
RE
10:10aWFTU WORLD FEDERATION OF TRADE UNIONS : INVITATION TO A VIRTUAL CONFERENCE IN SOLIDARITY WITH CUBA ON THURSDAY 22 JULY 2021 AT 17.00 pm GREEK TIME
PU
10:09aBerenberg sees $2-3 billion reinsurance losses from European floods
RE
10:08aYOUTUBE LLC : BTS and YouTube announce ‘Permission to Dance' challenge only on YouTube Shorts
PU
10:02aLISA LAMBERT : UBS brokerage pays $8 million to settle U.S. SEC charges, SEC says
RE
10:02aZoom to buy cloud-based call center operator Five9 in $15 billion deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
3FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 hits two-month low on virus, economic recovery fears
4AVIVA PLC : COVID-19 surge sparks bond rally, stocks on worst run in 18 months
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Freedom Day

HOT NEWS