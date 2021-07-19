WFTU World Federation of Trade Unions : INVITATION TO A VIRTUAL CONFERENCE IN SOLIDARITY WITH CUBA ON THURSDAY 22 JULY 2021 AT 17.00 pm GREEK TIME

WFTU INVITATION TO A VIRTUAL CONFERENCE IN SOLIDARITY WITH CUBA ON THURSDAY 22 JULY 2021 AT 17.00 pm GREEK TIME

Dear colleagues,

After the recent provocation and imperialist attack against Cuba, organized by the USA and forces who support their plans in Cuba, we invite you to a WFTU International Conference of Solidarity with the Cuban People, on Thursday July 22, 2021, at 17.00 pm Greek time, though the programZOOM.

The WFTU and its affiliates and friends from all over the world since the first moment expressed their support and solidarity with Cuban workers, organizing various solidarity events. In this framework we call upon you to participate in this Virtual Conference, to reiterate our internationalist solidarity with the Cuban workers and to condemn imperialist provocations and the criminal blockade against Cuba.

Please confirm your participation by sending to the email [email protected]

The languages of the Conference will be: Spanish and English

Link of the Conference:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87843448181?pwd=VjUwR2dPa2hibTJJdFpBbkRFcWNoQT09

Meeting ID: 878 4344 8181

Passcode: 982842

CUBA IS NOT ALONE!

Stop to the imperialist intervention!

The Secretariat