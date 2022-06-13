Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

WH calls bipartisan gun control legislation 'historic'

06/13/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
STORY: "This is a historic agreement and it's the most significant legislation that we have seen to reduce gun violence since more than twenty years," Jean-Pierre added.

The plan, lauded by Biden, includes support for state "red flag" laws keeping firearms from potentially dangerous people, tougher criminal background checks for gun buyers under age 21 and a crackdown on "straw purchases" by people buying weapons for others who could not pass a background check.

Crafted in the aftermath of last month's massacres at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, the framework is far less ambitious than proposals offered by Biden and other Democrats for banning semi-automatic, assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines or at least raising the minimum age to buy those from 18 to 21.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS