WH lawyer Cipollone to testify to Jan. 6 panel -reports

07/06/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
STORY: Pat Cipollone, White House counsel to former President Donald Trump, has agreed to testify on Friday in a transcribed interview before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to media reports.

STEVEN ENGEL: "And I think at that point, Pat Cipollone said, yeah, this is a murder suicide pact."

Cipollone's actions during the deadly attack were described by witnesses at previous hearings before the House select committee.

Cassidy Hutchinson was a top aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at the time of the attack.

"And I remember Pat saying to him something to the effect of, 'The rioters have gotten to the Capitol, Mark, we need to go down and see the president now." And Mark looked up and said, 'He doesn't want to do anything, Pat,' and Pat said something to the effect of, 'Mark something needs to be done or people are going to die and the blood's going to be on your effing hands."

The committee subpoenaed Cipollone last week after Hutchinson's testimony.

According to a New York Times report, confirmed by CNN, Cipollone is appearing under subpoena and his testimony will not be in public. The committee did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The subpoena followed dramatic public testimony from Hutchinson, who said Cipollone had warned her at the time that they could face "every crime imaginable" if Trump went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 after delivering a fiery rally speech to his supporters.

TRUMP: "We will never give up, we will never concede."

Trump supporters, armed with weapons including AR-15-style rifles, marched to Capitol Hill in a failed effort to prevent lawmakers from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

The committee said in a statement last week that their investigation has revealed evidence that Cipollone "repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump's activities on January 6th."


© Reuters 2022
