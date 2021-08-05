Log in
WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

08/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
DGAP-News: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.
WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

05.08.2021 / 22:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) ('WHLR' or the 'Company') announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 on Form 10-Q. In conjunction with this announcement, the Company has posted to its website supplemental information regarding WHLR's financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. This information, as well as additional information on WHLR and its business activities, can be accessed via the Investor Relations page at www.whlr.us.

ABOUT WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Please visit the Company's website for more information. Interested parties may access the website through the following link www.whlr.us.

Contact Details

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Mary Jensen | Investor Relations

+1 757-627-9088

mjensen@whlr.us


05.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.
United States
EQS News ID: 1224532

 
