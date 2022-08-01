Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WHITE HOUSE, RETAILERS DISUCUSSED PRICE CUTS AFTER TARIFF RELIEF…

08/01/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHITE HOUSE, RETAILERS DISUCUSSED PRICE CUTS AFTER TARIFF RELIEF - CNBC CITING SOURCES


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pAl Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, U.S. officials say
RE
05:49pAl Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, U.S. officials say
RE
05:45pMan who posed as DHS agent pleads guilty and vows to cooperate in ongoing probe
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.43% to 97.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.35% to $1.0263 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.58% to $1.2251 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 1.22% to 131.61 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pArgentina's economy superminister appoints top advisers
RE
05:32pWhite House, Retailers Discussed Price Cuts After Tariff Relief - CNBC Citing Sources
RE
05:32pWhite house, retailers disucussed price cuts after tariff relief…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
2Gold investors face bind over bars from tarnished Russia
3Alibaba : Provides Update on its Status under the U.S. Holding Foreign ..
4Nikola to buy battery supplier Romeo Power for $144 million
5VONOVIA : Gets a Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS