WHITE SPOT, TRIPLE O'S AND BC FERRIES FUNDRAISING DAY CONTRIBUTES INCREDIBLE $212,574 FOR B.C. WILDFIRE RELIEF EFFORTS

Vancouver, BC, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the fundraising efforts of iconic B.C.-based restaurant chain White Spot, its Premium QSR brand Triple O’s and BC Ferries raised $212,574 for the Canadian Red Cross B.C. wildfire relief fund through the donation of $2 from every burger sold. The total dollars raised includes matched donations from the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia.

Communities across the province showed their overwhelming support at the 96 White Spot and Triple O's locations and onboard the 11 BC Ferries offering White Spot. From individuals buying their favourite burger, to corporate offices hosting White Spot burger lunches for their entire team, guests came in droves and the show of support from B.C. has been heartwarming for all.



“White Spot and Triple O’s guests, franchisees and employees have a long-standing generous tradition of giving,” says Warren Erhart, President, White Spot Restaurants. “When there’s a need, our teams and partners are always ready to help at a moment’s notice and our guests will always support in any way they can. Our thoughts and hearts go out to those who have been affected by the recent fires, and we are grateful to be able to contribute to the relief efforts.”



"As well as being grateful to our guests for their kind generosity, we are also so incredibly thankful for all the firefighters, first responders and people on the frontlines that are working tirelessly to protect our communities,” says Cathy Tostenson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, White Spot Limited. “We have such sincere gratitude for the immensely important work that they do and we are in awe of the heroism shown by the local and international firefighters who have come to B.C. to combat these horrible fires."



Donations will be used by the Canadian Red Cross for immediate and ongoing B.C. wildfire relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the fires.



For more information on the Canadian Red Cross Wildfire efforts, visit www.redcross.ca. Follow @whitespot_restaurants and @tripleosrestaurant on Instagram and the social media hashtags #BCWildfire #BCfires.

ABOUT WHITE SPOT HOSPITALITY | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada’s first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 93-year-young chain sees more than 17 million guests annually at 128 White Spot and Triple O’s (their premium quick-service restaurants) throughout B.C., Alberta, Asia and Ontario. Bailey’s original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, one of Canada’s top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association and as one of B.C.’s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | whitespot.ca tripleos.ca

