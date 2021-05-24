Log in
WHO Enhances National COVID-19 Response and Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Liberia

05/24/2021 | 06:15am EDT
WHO Enhances National COVID-19 Response and Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Liberia
24 May 2021

Monrovia, 20th May 2021: In continuation of its support to the fight against COVID-19 and EVD preparedness in Liberia, The WHO Country Office on 20th May 2021 donated a consignment of essential medicines, assorted infection prevention and control supplies and laboratory reagents to the Ministry of Health to control leprosy, enhance the national preparedness to EVD and strengthen the capacity for COVID-19 response in Country.

The donated items include: medicines for treatment of leprosy, flip top micro centrifuge tubes, blood collection tubes, vacutainer tubes, chlorine, gloves, hand sanitizers and soap; medical waste bin, buckets, plastic aprons; face shields; gloves; sharp boxes; ethanol and biohazard bags among others. The IPC supplies will be useful to prevent healthcare associated infections in 872 healthcare facilities across the country.
In his statement during the handing over of the donated items, the WHO Representative for Liberia Dr. Peter Clement commended the government for demonstrating strong leadership and commitment in maintaining and sustaining the gains made in the fight against COVID-19 and EVD preparedness measures.

'These donations of these much-needed supplies will strengthen the diagnostic capacity for COVID-19 and enhance preparedness towards potential EVD outbreak', Dr. Peter Clement said.
The Honorable Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah thanked WHO for supporting the government in strengthening its national response and preparedness efforts for COVID-19 and EVD. 'WHO is not only our advisor but also our provider of essential logistical support to enhance our work through their numerous donations' Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah said.
Dr. Jallah said, the Ministry will develop and share a distribution plan to ensure that the population and healthcare workers are protected through the donation of the supplies.

For Additional Information or to Request Interviews, Please contact:
Mrs. Vachel Harris Lake

Health Information and Promotion officer
Tel : +(231) 776532008
Email: lakev[at] who.int

Disclaimer

WHO - World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 10:14:02 UTC.


HOT NEWS