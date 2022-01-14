WHO OFFICIAL DIAZ SAYS IT IS MONITORING ANTI-VIRAL COVID-19 PILLS FOR SIGNS OF RESISTANCE TO OMICRON

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG Stocks
Growth stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
Hydrogen
Place your bets
Biomass
Smart City
Moat
Semiconductors
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Hydrogen
Place your bets
Biomass
Smart City
Moat
Semiconductors
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
WHO OFFICIAL DIAZ SAYS IT IS MONITORING ANTI-VIRAL COVID-19 PILLS FOR SIGNS OF RESISTANCE TO OMICRON
01/14/2022 | 05:04am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
WHO OFFICIAL DIAZ SAYS IT IS MONITORING ANTI-VIRAL COVID-19 PILLS FOR SIGNS OF RESISTANCE TO OMICRON
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12a
Biden to lift spending on bridges as part of infrastructure drive
RE
05:11a
China c.bank issues draft rules to cap banks' commercial bill financing business
RE
05:10a
Exclusive-Poland asks EU to hold off fines for disciplining judges - letter
RE
05:10a
German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020
RE
05:09a
N.Korea fires two missiles, warns of action over U.S. sanctions push
RE
05:09a
N.Korea fires two missiles, warns of action over U.S. sanctions push
RE
05:06a
Turkish lira firm as minister sees inflation peaking
RE
05:04a
'EXPECT THE WORST'
: Ukraine hit by cyberattack, Russia moves more troops
RE
05:04a
Who official diaz says it is monitoring anti-viral covid-19 pills for signs of resistance to omicron
RE
05:03a
China securities regulator issues draft rules on regulation of major money market funds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
European shares in the red after hawkish Fed comments
2
Aston Martin names Doug Lafferty as finance chief
3
Biden voting rights push scotched by Democrats Sinema, Manchin
4
Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5
Fed officials nod to March rate hike as inflation drumbeat grows louder
More news
HOT NEWS
GREENTREE HOSPITALIT.
-11.22%
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
SNAP INC.
-10.18%
Snap Down Nearly 7%, on Track for Lowest Close Since Novemeber 2020 -- Data Talk
MICROSOFT CORPORATIO.
-4.23%
Microsoft invests $50 million in alcohol-to-jet fuel biorefinery
ARITZIA INC.
+18.91%
TSX pulls back from 7-week high as Shopify tumbles
GRUPO FINANCIERO INB.
+1.21%
Mexican president urges investors to 'Mexicanize' Citi asset sale
BROOKFIELD ASSET MAN.
-0.96%
Brookfield puts power lines in Brazil on the block, sources say
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave