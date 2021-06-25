WHO World Health Organization : Opening statement, COVID-19 Press Conference, 24 June 2021

Submitted by kiawoinr@who.int on Thu, 24/06/2021 - 11:58

Remarks by WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti

Greetings to all the journalists joining us for this discussion on vaccine passports and on the resurgence of COVID-19 in African countries.

I'm really pleased to be joined for our press conference by Mr Kamil Alawadi, the Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East for the International Air Transport Association, also known as IATA. He will speak about the importance of ensuring that travel is equitable, easy and safe for everyone. A very warm welcome, Mr Alawadi.

There have now been more than 5.3 million COVID-19 cases on the African continent, and 138,000 lives sadly lost. The third wave is picking up speed, spreading faster, hitting harder. We've surged past last year's peak and at the current pace, continental cases will surpass the second wave's peak in just about three weeks.

This is incredibly worrying. With rapidly rising case numbers and increasing reports of serious illness, the latest surge threatens to be Africa's worst yet. The epidemic is resurging in 12 African countries, and we are closely monitoring rising cases in another 14. Health systems are already pushed to the breaking point in a number of African countries.

A mix of public fatigue and new variants are driving this surge. The Delta variant, which dominated India's second wave, has been reported now in 14 countries and has been detected in most samples sequenced in the past month in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in Uganda.

Africa can still blunt the impact of these fast-rising infections, but the window of opportunity is closing. So, everyone, everywhere can do their bit by taking precautions to prevent transmission. We encourage governments to make sure all at-risk communities have access to basic prevention tools, like masks and hand hygiene facilities.

As WHO, we are providing guidance to governments and partners, and working shoulder-to-shoulder down to the district level, to strengthen public health and social measures to stop the spread of this virus.

We are mobilizing additional experts to deploy to some of the most-affected countries, including Zambia and Uganda, and to reinforce the capacities of a regional laboratory hub in South Africa to monitor the circulation of variants of concern.

In the next six months, we are aiming for an eight- to ten-fold increase in the samples sequenced each month in Southern African countries. We are also incorporating innovative technologies such as PCR detection of some variants so that laboratories without sequencing capacities can understand the extent of the spread of variants, in addition to sending samples for sequencing at reference laboratories.

Africa urgently needs millions more vaccines. We need a sprint, not a saunter, to rapidly protect those facing the biggest risks. Cases are outpacing vaccinations, leaving more and more dangerously exposed. Eighteen countries have now used over 80% of the vaccines they've received through COVAX. The demand for these life-saving products is there, now we need international solidarity and innovation to increase the supply.

A collective effort is also needed to address vaccine hesitance in our populations. Millions of Africans have now been vaccinated, and the systems monitoring for adverse events have mainly found only mild side effects in African communities.

We are delighted that President Ramaphosa of South Africa and WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros, announced earlier this week that the first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub globally, will be established in South Africa. This international public-private partnership will contribute to closing the gap in access to vaccines and it is a strong example of quickly translating political will on local production into action.

Turning then to international travel - as an increasing number of people in richer countries are vaccinated. They are understandably looking forward to a summer of freedom, family and fun. Increasingly, proof of vaccination is leading to fewer restrictions on movement. Globally 16 countries are waiving quarantine for those with a vaccination certificate. While, it's important to secure borders and keep COVID-19 from spreading, this must be done equitably.

African people must not face more restrictions because they are unable to access vaccines.

We are seeing different responses internationally. In a rapid WHO survey to which 45 African countries responded, air travel is open in all countries, land and seaports are open in 37 countries, and only Mauritius is requiring proof of vaccination for international visitors.

In the European Union, a COVID-19 passport system for vaccination, testing and recovery will take effect from July first. However, only four of the eight vaccines listed by WHO for emergency use are recognized by the European Medicines Agency for the passport system while, individual countries are also free to make their own determinations.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided guidance that applies to vaccines currently authorized by US regulatory authorities, as well as those authorized for emergency use by WHO. It recognizes those.

As WHO, we would encourage approaches that bring efficiencies and multilateral solutions. WHO offers a service to all countries to quickly assess the safety and efficacy of novel vaccines and to assess policy options and provide guidance on matters critical to health.

We hope that all countries will recall and respect the principles of the International Health Regulations that vaccines must be approved by WHO and be of suitable quality and universally available before they can become a prerequisite for travel.

Decisions on vaccine passports are taken at the national level, in line with each country's unique epidemiological, political, social and economic contexts. At the same time, they require coordination between countries, airlines and interoperable systems. I'm sure we will hear more about this from Mr Alawadi.

As WHO, our position remains that making proof of vaccination a pre-requisite for travel may deepen inequities, particularly while the vaccines continue to be in such short supply.

So, once more I thank you very much for joining us today and I look forward to our conversation.