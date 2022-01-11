Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WHO body says COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated for Omicron

01/11/2022 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled

GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Health Organization technical body said on Tuesday that current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be reworked to ensure they are effective against Omicron and future variants of the coronavirus.

The technical group, made up of independent experts, said it would consider a change in vaccination composition and stressed that shots needed to be more effective in protecting against infection.

"The composition of current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide WHO-recommended levels of protection against infection and disease by VOCs (variants of concern), including Omicron and future variants," the technical body, tasked with making recommendations to the WHO, said in a statement.

"COVID-19 vaccines need to...elicit immune responses that are broad, strong, and long-lasting in order to reduce the need for successive booster doses," it added.

"A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable."

However, the statement stopped short of advocating an Omicron-specific vaccine at this stage, saying more research was required and urging manufacturers to share data.

It said that an updated vaccine could be aimed specifically at the dominant variant, which is currently Omicron in many places, or be a "multivalent vaccine" designed to bust several variants at once. Further recommendations will be issued when more data is available, it added.

Some vaccine makers are already developing next-generation vaccines targeting Omicron, the highly contagious variant first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong.

On Monday, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said a redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant would probably be needed and his company could have one ready to launch by March.

Rival Moderna Inc is also working on a vaccine candidate tailored to Omicron, but it is unlikely to be available in the next two months.

A WHO official had previously said the issue of vaccine composition required "global coordination" and should not be left to manufacturers to decide alone.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bangalore and Emma Farge, Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Mark Heinrich)

By Mrinalika Roy and Emma Farge


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.49% 544.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MODERNA, INC. -3.79% 224.8 Delayed Quote.-7.98%
PFIZER INC. -0.10% 56.105 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.05% 178.28 Delayed Quote.0.55%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:45aFED'S POWELL : We will reduce balance sheet sooner and faster than last time
RE
11:44aItaly's UniCredit among suitors for Russia's Otkritie Bank, source says
RE
11:41aCentral American bank funds Cuban COVID-19 vaccine drive
RE
11:41aGm to launch used car selling platform under car bravo brand
RE
11:35aIn vaccine-shy Poland, COVID deaths top 100,000
RE
11:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks fall after Fed's Powell says 2022 rate hikes on the cards
RE
11:32aBritain reports 120,821 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths
RE
11:32aUS stocks fall after Fed's Powell says 2022 rate hikes on the cards
RE
11:32aBiden will champion voting rights in Georgia as clock ticks for Democrats
RE
11:31aWorld Bank chief calls on central banks to cut long-term bond holdings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
2U.S. stocks fall after Fed's Powell says 2022 rate hikes on the cards
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Danaher, Darktrace, Intel, Tesla...
4Powell says economy can withstand Fed tightening, Omicron surge
5Wall Street down ahead of Powell testimony

HOT NEWS