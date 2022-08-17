Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WHO chief: 'Colour of skin' may be why Tigray crisis not getting attention

08/17/2022 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
75th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva

LONDON (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has suggested that racism is behind a lack of international attention being paid to the plight of civilians in Ethiopia's war-shattered Tigray region.

Calling it the "worst humanitarian crisis in the world", with 6 million people unable to access basic services, Tedros questioned in an emotional appeal why the situation is not getting the same attention as the Ukraine conflict.

"Maybe the reason is the colour of the skin of the people," Tedros, who is from Tigray, told a virtual media briefing on Wednesday. In April this year at a briefing, he questioned whether "black and white lives" in emergencies worldwide are given equal attention.

WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan also hit out at an apparent shortage of concern about the drought and famine unfolding in the Horn of Africa, and the ensuing health crisis.

"No one seems to give a damn about what's happening in the Horn of Africa," said Ryan, speaking at a virtual media briefing on Wednesday.

The WHO called for $123.7 million to tackle the health problems resulting from growing malnutrition in the region, where around 200 million people live and millions are going hungry.

(Reporting by Jennifer Rigby; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.40% 462.44 Real-time Quote.-12.26%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.87% 152.44 Real-time Quote.-11.26%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51aWHO CHIEF : 'Colour of skin' may be why Tigray crisis not getting attention
RE
11:49aU.S. traffic deaths hit 20-year-high in early 2022
RE
11:42aNATO says it is ready to step up forces if Serbia-Kosovo tensions escalate
RE
11:39aGlobal shares fall, U.S. Treasury yields rise ahead of Fed minutes
RE
11:33aEastern Congo attacks kill civilians, hit major power plant
RE
11:27aWar makes life harder for Ukraine's visually impaired
RE
11:25aCanadian pension fund CDPQ reports investment losses as market turmoil weighs
RE
11:14aUK's Royal Mail staff vote for fresh strike action
RE
11:13aThai baht strength in line with regional peers - central bank
RE
11:11aCalifornians asked to cut power use as extreme heat approaches
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Home Depot, Walmart, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, E..
2Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind
3LexinFintech : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results ..
4U.S. retail sales flat in July; core sales rise
5Exclusive-Russia forecasts export gas price will more than double in 20..

HOT NEWS