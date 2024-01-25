STORY: Tedros, who lived through war as a child and whose own children hid in a bunker during bombardments in Ethiopia's 1998-2000 border conflict with Eritrea, became emotional describing conditions in the bombed-out Gaza enclave where more than 25,000 have been killed.

"I think all of you have said the two-state solution and so on, and hope this war will end and move into a true solution," he told the WHO's Executive Board, during a discussion about the health emergency in the Gaza enclave, before breaking down, describing the current situation as "beyond words".

In comments sent to Reuters, Israel's ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar said Tedros' comments represented a "complete leadership failure". She also accused the global health agency of "collusion" with Hamas, saying the WHO turned a blind eye to Hamas' military activities in Gaza hospitals.