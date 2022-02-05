Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WHO chief says discussed collaboration on COVID origins with Chinese premier

02/05/2022 | 08:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a news conference following the closing session of NPC in Beijing

ZURICH (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization said on Saturday he had discussed with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang the need for stronger collaboration on the origins of COVID-19, a subject of controversy that has strained Beijing's relations with the West.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has previously pressed China to be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the virus.

"Pleased to meet with Premier Li Keqiang," Tedros tweeted. "We discussed COVID-19 and the need for an aggressive effort on VaccinEquity this year to vaccinate 70% of all populations," he said, referrring to the WHO campaign for fair access to vaccines around the world.

"We also discussed the need for stronger collaboration on COVID-19 virus origins, rooted in science and evidence," he added.

The WHO last year established the Scientific Advisory Group on the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) and called on China to supply raw data to help any new investigation. China declined, citing patient privacy rules.

China has consistently denied allegations that the virus was leaked from a specialist laboratory in the city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first identified at the end of 2019.

A joint study by China and the WHO published last year all but ruled out the theory that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory, saying that the most likely hypothesis was that it infected humans naturally, probably via the wildlife trade.

Last November, China said a declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the pandemic originated in a laboratory was unscientific and had no credibility.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09aExplosion rocks busy market in eastern Congo city of Beni
RE
08:55aVenezuelan court upholds long prison stints for 'Citgo Six'
RE
08:52aQueen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on throne
RE
08:50aQueen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on throne
RE
08:41aTurkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19
RE
08:37aTurkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19
RE
08:22aCoups, COVID and row over Israel test African leaders at summit
RE
08:20aWHO chief says discussed collaboration on COVID origins with Chinese premier
RE
08:20aWHO chief says discussed collaboration on COVID origins with Chinese premier
RE
08:02aMadagascar braces for cyclone Batsirai after Ana's devastation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
4Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
5Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..

HOT NEWS