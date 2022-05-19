WHO clears COVID vaccine by China's CanSino Biologics for emergency use

The vaccine, Convidecia, is the eleventh shot against the coronavirus to get clearance from the global health agency, whose advisory group recommended its use in people of age 18 years and above.

The vaccine was found to have 64% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92% against severe COVID-19, the agency said https://www.who.int/news/item/19-05-2022-who-validates-11th-vaccine-for-covid-19.

Other vaccines that have similar clearance from the agency include those made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)