WHO confirms two more Marburg virus cases in Ghana, says official

Those first two cases, in southern Ghana's Ashanti region, both had symptoms including diarrhoea, fever, nausea and vomiting, before dying in hospital, the WHO said previously.

"We have two additional cases," doctor Ibrahima Soce Fall told journalists on Wednesday.

The outbreak is only the second in West Africa. The first ever case of the virus in the region was detected last year in Guinea.

Soce Fall said information received from Ghana suggested there were around 180 contacts being followed up and WHO teams were making sure that none were missed.

The virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with bodily fluids, surfaces and materials, the WHO said.

Soce Fall said the cases had been reported in three different regions in Ghana, creating a "very difficult" situation.

"Although the cases are not high at the moment, ...we need to make sure that every hotspot can be stopped otherwise it will become more complex," he said.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Jennifer Rigby; editing by John Stonestreet)