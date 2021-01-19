WHO health regulations need tweaks but not major change - panel

GENEVA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The International Health
Regulations remain a cornerstone of public health security and
need improving in some areas, but not major changes, the chair
of a World Health Organization (WHO) panel reviewing the 2005
rules said on Tuesday.
Lothar Wieler, chair of the independent panel, told the
WHO's Executive Board: "There is a growing belief in the
Committee that most improvements can be achieved through a more
effective implementation of the existing mechanism of IHR and do
not require at this point changes to the IHR."
The rules, which went into force in 2007, require WHO's 194
member states to advise WHO within 24 hours about health
emergencies. They lay down provisions for taking measures on
international travel and trade if justified on health grounds.
"Countries may be reluctant to report on events if they
perceive consequences, mainly related to travel and trade,
deriving from early notification. The current IHR requirements
for notification and verification, as well as information
sharing by WHO, need further examination," the panel said in an
interim report issued on Tuesday.
Austria's envoy, speaking on behalf of the European Union -
which has called for WHO reforms - told the board that the bloc
attached "great importance" to the regulations but that the
world had not been prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We need to rethink prevention, control and response to
global health crisis," said Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger,
Austrian ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva. "That is why the EU
and its member states stand ready to explore ways to reinforce
IHR implementation, including an effective system of compliance
evaluation."
