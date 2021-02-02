WHO-led COVID-19 probe team in China visits animal health facility

WUHAN, China, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A team of investigators led
by the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived on Tuesday at an
animal health facility in China's central city of Wuhan in the
search for clues about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The independent team has already visited key hospitals, the
regional disease control centre and the city's Huanan seafood
market, where the first cluster of infections was believed to
have originated late in 2019.
The trip was going "really well, excellent," one of its
members, Peter Daszak, president of the EcoHealth Alliance, told
Reuters on Tuesday, responding to a query just before entering
the animal health centre.
As the team left, Daszak said it had held "very informative
meetings", but did not elaborate.
The centre in the province of Hubei, which fights epidemic
diseases in animals, could provide information on how a
coronavirus endemic in horseshoe bats in southwest China might
have crossed into humans, possibly via an intermediary species.
Studies suggest the virus could have been transferred from
mink or pangolins, but there has also been speculation that
traders dealing in bat products could have carried the disease
for months before it began to spread in Wuhan.
Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO's top expert on "zoonotic"
diseases that originate in animals, was among the team members
clad in white suits of personal protective equipment spotted
within the centre's premises.
A worker, also wearing protective gear, sprayed disinfectant
on the road outside after the team had entered.
Though most researchers say the disease is most likely to
have originated in China's disturbed ecosystems, some believe it
could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which
has researched bat viruses.
The WHO team is expected to visit the institute later this
week.
On Monday, the WHO's top emergency official, Mike Ryan, said
the investigation might not find all the answers to the origins
of COVID-19, calling the mission a "detective story" that raises
new questions.
He also criticised those who have said they would not accept
the team's findings.
"It deserves the support of the international community and
it deserves to be able to finish its work," he added.
