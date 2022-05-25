Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WHO member states agree to fix 'rotten' funding model

05/25/2022 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured at the WHO building in Geneva

LONDON (Reuters) -World Health Organization members formally agreed on Tuesday to a plan to overhaul its funding model which has been described as "fundamentally rotten" due to its over-reliance on the whims of donors.

The plan, which members had already agreed to on a preliminary basis last month, is seen as one of the most important likely outcomes of the U.N. agency's ongoing annual World Health Assembly in Geneva this week, at which the body is seeking a central role in global health policy.

The agreement would mean that obligatory fees rise to up to 50% of the WHO budget by 2030-2031 at the latest, provided the body implements members' reform suggestions. The United States and Germany are the biggest country donors to the Geneva-based organization.

On Wednesday, U.S. envoy to the assembly Loyce Pace told a media briefing that the decision was encouraging.

"It's our collective expectation that this is twinned with other improvements that happen operationally, administratively at the institution as well," she added.

Mandatory fees from the WHO's 194 members used to account for the bulk of the U.N. health agency's budget. That portion has shrunk to just 16% in recent years, WHO data shows.

That has made it overreliant on thousands of individual donations that are earmarked for specific programmes, hindering the body's ability to allocate money as it sees fit.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the assembly earlier this week that such a decision would "completely transform this organization".

Germany's Bjorn Kummel, who chaired the working group that agreed to the preliminary deal, had previously described the current funding model as "fundamentally rotten".

"No organisation can succeed if can't control its own budget and can't set its own agenda," said Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C., who closely follows the WHO. "The WHO has been bowing to thousands of masters."

Previous efforts to reform its funding model took years and resulted in just a 3% increase in 2017.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Jennifer Rigby and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Louise Heavens)

By Emma Farge and Jennifer Rigby


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:53aCanada's Scotiabank, BMO beat profit estimates as lending stays strong
RE
06:52aDrunkenness, sickness and fighting during lockdown party in UK government - report
RE
06:51aCHINA'S PREMIER LI : China will unveil detailed implementation…
RE
06:51aG7 ministers may pledge to phase out coal, decarbonise power -draft
RE
06:49aCHINA'S PREMIER LI : Strive to bring down jobless rate as soon…
RE
06:48aCHINA'S PREMIER LI : Will strive for reasonable economic growth…
RE
06:47aUK government lockdown parties fell short of standards but did not reflect prevailing culture - report
RE
06:46aBelarus to lose 30% of exports to Western sanctions in 2022 - BelTA
RE
06:46aIndian shares post 3-day losing run as IT stocks drag
RE
06:44aIndia's palm oil imports could hit 11-yr low as soyoil rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple's iPhone development schedule delayed by China lockdowns - Nikkei
2'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
3Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
4Amazon.com faces record challenges at shareholder meeting
5Engel & Völkers Digital Invest raises more than 12 million euros to fin..

HOT NEWS