WHO's Tedros acted as tie-breaker to break disagreement over Monkeypox designation

ZURICH/LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - World Health Organization
head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday he had to act
as a tie-breaker to resolve a disagreement on whether to declare
the Monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.
Nine members of the expert committee were against the
designation with six in favour, Tedros told reporters after the
WHO gave the virus the highest level of alert.
"Although I am declaring a public health emergency of
international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that
is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially
those with multiple sexual partners," Tedros said.
(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Natalie Grover in
London, Editing by Angus MacSwan)