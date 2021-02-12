WHO's Tedros says discussed U.S. support for COVAX vaccine with CDC chief

GENEVA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization
chief said on Friday that he had discussed U.S. support for its
vaccine-sharing programme COVAX in a call with the head of the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"I so appreciated today's call with CDC Director Dr.
Rochelle Walensky on our organizations' enduring partnership,"
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.
The Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which
includes COVAX, has a $27 billion budget gap. Earlier this week,
an ACT meeting document showed it was set to seek $6-$9 billion
in total support from the United States.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge)