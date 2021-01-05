WHO's Tedros "very disappointed" China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

ZURICH, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health
Organization said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" that
China has still not authorized the entry of a team of
international experts to examine the origins of the coronavirus.
"Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet
finalized the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in
China," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an
online news conference in Geneva.
"I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials and I
have once again made it clear the mission is a priority for the
WHO," he told reporters.
Members of the international team had set out on their
journey to China, where the outbreak of the virus was first
reported in the city of Wuhan, in the past 24 hours and were due
to start working on Tuesday.
China has denied trying to cover up its association with the
pandemic that emerged in late 2019, although some including U.S.
President Donald Trump have questioned Beijing's actions during
the outbreak.
Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief, said the
Geneva-based agency had impressed on Chinese officials the
critical nature of the mission.
"We trust and hope that is just a logistic and bureaucratic
issue that can be resolved very quickly," Ryan said. "We trust
in good faith we can solve these issues in the coming hours."
