WHO says India in talks to join 'COVAX' vaccine scheme

GENEVA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is
in talks with India about joining the "COVAX" global vaccine
allocation plan, a senior WHO adviser said on Monday.
"India is certainly eligible, like all countries in the
world, to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are
ongoing in that regard," Bruce Aylward told a briefing in
Geneva. "We would welcome Indian participation ...India has
extensive experience (with vaccines)."
The WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance are leading the COVAX
facility, aimed at helping buy and distribute vaccination shots
against the novel coronavirus fairly around the world. But some
countries that have secured their own supplies through bilateral
deals, including the United States, have said they will not join
COVAX.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Michael Shields; Editing by
Alex Richardson)