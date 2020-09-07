Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WHO says India in talks to join 'COVAX' vaccine scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 11:03am EDT

GENEVA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is in talks with India about joining the "COVAX" global vaccine allocation plan, a senior WHO adviser said on Monday.

"India is certainly eligible, like all countries in the world, to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are ongoing in that regard," Bruce Aylward told a briefing in Geneva. "We would welcome Indian participation ...India has extensive experience (with vaccines)."

The WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance are leading the COVAX facility, aimed at helping buy and distribute vaccination shots against the novel coronavirus fairly around the world. But some countries that have secured their own supplies through bilateral deals, including the United States, have said they will not join COVAX. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Michael Shields; Editing by Alex Richardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aFrom Target to Twitter, U.S. companies urge workers to vote
RE
11:28aEuro zone yields edge higher on debt supply, economic green shoots
RE
11:27aEconomists stick to Brexit forecasts despite no-deal rhetoric
RE
11:25aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF GUYANA : Agriculture Minister delivers on promise to Corentyne Poultry farmer
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:04aFrench payments company worldline may have to offer concessions to address eu antitrust concerns about ingenico acquisition - sources
RE
11:03aWHO says India in talks to join 'COVAX' vaccine scheme
RE
10:59aGermany's Scholz eyes more debt to support recovery from coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2ZTE CORPORATION : Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : The fund managers, the sleuths and the mystery of the missing ESG
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Introduces New Power Solution
5COPPER : Copper rises as solid Chinese exports lift recovery hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group