WHO says approval process for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 'still on hold'

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on
Wednesday the Emergency Use Listing process for Russia's
Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine was on hold pending some missing data
and legal procedures, which the U.N. body hopes will be "sorted
out quite soon".
"We are working almost on a daily basis with the ministry of
health in Russia to address the remaining issues to be fulfilled
by the Russian Direct Investment Fund," said Mariangela Simao,
WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and
health products.
Simao said that as soon as an agreement was reached, WHO
will reopen the case and assess data that was submitted, even
though it was "still incomplete" and resume manufacturing site
inspections in Russia.
"All submissions that we have, they are addressed the same
way," she said and did not specify a timeline for when the
listing process could be completed.
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko earlier this month
said https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-sees-no-hurdles-who-approval-sputnik-v-vaccine-2021-10-02
that all barriers to register the vaccine with the WHO had been
cleared and only some paperwork remained to be completed.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Stephanie
Nebehay in Geneva; editing by Barbara Lewis)