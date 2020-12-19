WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new COVID-19 virus variant

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on
Saturday it was in close contact with UK officials over a new
COVID-19 virus variant.
"They'll (UK officials) continue to share info & results of
their analysis & ongoing studies. We'll update Member States &
public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus
variant & any implications", WHO said in a tweet https://bit.ly/34rB10s.
A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom
is up to 70% more infectious but it is not thought to be more
deadly and vaccines should still be effective, Prime Minister
Boris Johnson and scientists said on Saturday.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)