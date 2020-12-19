Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new COVID-19 virus variant

12/19/2020 | 05:35pm EST
Dec 19 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Saturday it was in close contact with UK officials over a new COVID-19 virus variant.

"They'll (UK officials) continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We'll update Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications", WHO said in a tweet https://bit.ly/34rB10s.

A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70% more infectious but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should still be effective, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2020
