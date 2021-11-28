WHO says it is not yet clear if Omicron causes more severe disease

GENEVA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Sunday that it is not yet clear if the new
Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible compared to
other SARS-CoV-2 variants or if it causes more severe disease.
"Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates
of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to
increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather
than a result of specific infection with Omicron," it said.
However, in a statement, the agency reiterated that
preliminary evidence suggests there may be a higher risk of
reinfection from the variant.
The WHO said it is working with technical experts to
understand the potential impact of the variant on existing
countermeasures against COVID-19 disease, including vaccines.
"There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms
associated with Omicron are different from those from other
variants," the WHO said.
"Initial reported infections were among university studies
—younger individuals who tend to have more mild disease — but
understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant will
take days to several weeks," it said.
PCR tests continue to detect infection with Omicron - which
was first detected in South Africa earlier this month - and
studies are ongoing to determine whether there is any impact on
rapid antigen detection tests, the WHO said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay
Editing by Frances Kerry)