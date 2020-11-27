WHO says it wants to see clinical data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine

GENEVA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization
needs to see clinical data and information of good manufacturing
practice to be able to evaluate Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus
vaccine, WHO assistant director general Mariangela Simao said on
Friday.
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is more than 90% effective, a
representative of the health ministry said this month, citing
data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from
an ongoing trial.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva and
Michael Shields in Zurich; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by
Toby Chopra)