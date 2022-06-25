Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency

06/25/2022 | 04:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows test tubes labelled

LONDON (Reuters) - Monkeypox is not yet a global health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) ruled on Saturday, although WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was deeply concerned about the outbreak.

"I am deeply concerned about the monkeypox outbreak, this is clearly an evolving health threat that my colleagues and I in the WHO Secretariat are following extremely closely," Tedros said.

The "global emergency" label currently only applies to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing efforts to eradicate polio, and the U.N. agency has stepped back from applying it to the monkeypox outbreak after advice from a meeting of international experts.

There have been more than 3,200 confirmed cases of monkeypox and one death reported in the last six weeks from 48 countries where it does not usually spread, according to WHO.

So far this year almost 1,500 cases and 70 deaths in central Africa, where the disease is more common, have also been reported, chiefly in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Monkeypox, a viral illness causing flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has been spreading largely in men who have sex with men outside the countries where it is endemic.

It has two clades - the West African strain, which is believed to have a fatality rate of around 1% and which is the strain spreading in Europe and elsewhere, and the Congo Basin strain, which has a fatality rate closer to 10%, according to WHO.

There are vaccines and treatments available for monkeypox, although they are in limited supply.

The WHO decision is likely to be met with some criticism from global health experts, who said ahead of the meeting that the outbreak met the criteria to be called an emergency.

However, others pointed out that the WHO is in a difficult position after COVID-19. Its January 2020 declaration that the new coronavirus represented a public health emergency was largely ignored by many governments until around six weeks later, when the agency used the word "pandemic" and countries took action.

(Reporting by Jennifer Rigby; additional reporting by Mrinmay Dey; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51pWHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency
RE
04:40pDozens of migrants piled together at Melilla border fence - video
RE
04:38pFrance's Macron seeks to name new government in early July
RE
04:30pG7 on course to agree Russian oil price caps - German official
RE
04:30pGERMAN GOVERMENT SOURCE : We have to think how to combine need fo…
RE
04:30pGERMANY GOVERNMENT SOURCE : G7 aims to publish separate statement…
RE
04:30pGERMAN GOVERNMENT SOURCE : North korea, afghanistan, iran, syria…
RE
04:30pGERMAN GOVERNMENT SOURCE : Investment in new fossil fuel explorat…
RE
04:30pGERMAN GOVERNMENT SOURCE : G7 leaders are having "very constructi…
RE
04:02pCommonwealth ends summit with call for action on climate change, trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Promising hep B data helps GSK inch closer to functional cure
2Biden, G7 leaders to agree on import ban on Russian gold - source
3Dutch natural gas storage facilities 50% filled for winter
4G7 on course to agree Russian oil price caps - German official
5GERMAN GOVERMENT SOURCE: WE HAVE TO THINK HOW TO COMBINE NEED FO…

HOT NEWS