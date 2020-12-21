WHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain

GENEVA/ZURICH, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The World Health
Organization cautioned against major alarm over a new, highly
infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in
Britain, saying this was a normal part of a pandemic's
evolution.
WHO officials even put a positive light on the discovery of
the new strains that prompted a slew of alarmed countries to
impose travel restrictions on Britain and South Africa, saying
new tools to track the virus were working.
"We have to find a balance. It's very important to have
transparency, it's very important to tell the public the way it
is, but it's also important to get across that this is a normal
part of virus evolution," WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan told
an online briefing.
"Being able to track a virus this closely, this carefully,
this scientifically in real time is a real positive development
for global public health, and the countries doing this type of
surveillance should be commended."
Citing data from Britain, WHO officials said they had no
evidence that the variant made people sicker or was more deadly
than existing strains of COVID-19, although it did seem to
spread more easily.
Countries imposing travel curbs were acting out of an
abundance of caution while they assess risks, Ryan said, adding:
"That is prudent. But it is also important that everyone
recognises that this happens, these variants occur."
WHO officials said coronavirus mutations had so far been
much slower than with influenza and that even the new UK variant
remained much less transmissible than other diseases like mumps.
They said vaccines developed to combat COVID-19 should
handle the new variants as well, although checks were under way
to ensure this was the case.
"So far, even though we have seen a number of changes, a
number of mutations, none has made a significant impact on
either the susceptibility of the virus to any of the currently
used therapeutics, drugs or the vaccines under development and
one hopes that will continue to be the case," WHO Chief
Scientist Soumya Swaminathan told the briefing.
The WHO said it expects to get more detail within days or
weeks on the potential impact of the highly transmissible new
coronavirus strain.
(Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva and Michael Shields in
Zurich;
Writing by Josephine Mason; editing by Mark Heinrich)