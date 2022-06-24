Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WHO says over 900 probable cases of acute hepatitis reported in children

06/24/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 24 (Reuters) - Thirty-three countries have reported 920 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children so far, a jump of 270 from May, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

The WHO said that the European Region accounted for half the probable cases, including 267 from the United Kingdom, while a third of the probable cases were from the United States.

Health authorities globally have been investigating the mysterious rise in severe cases of hepatitis - or liver inflammation – in young children. The outbreak was first reported in April in Britain and has since then hit dozens of other countries.

U.S. health officials say infection with adenovirus, a common childhood virus, is the leading hypothesis for the cases.

The latest WHO data was as of June 22 and excluded four countries with reported cases yet to be classified.

Of the 422 cases in which gender and age-related information is available, close to half occurred in males, with most of them under 6 years of age, according to the report.

The WHO said 45 children with acute hepatitis have required liver transplants, and there have been 18 deaths, most of them occurring in the Americas region. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pBoris Johnson sees 'muted' reaction to rewriting Brexit deal
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.37% This Week to 96.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Gains 0.58% to $1.0558 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Gains 0.41% to $1.2273 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 0.19% to 135.21 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pWHO says over 900 probable cases of acute hepatitis reported in children
RE
05:36pHostel in Rwanda for UK asylum seekers prepares to take children
RE
05:32pDogecoin Gained 4.97% to $0.067 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 7.13% to $1215.09 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBitcoin Gained 1.88% to $21193.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Occidental Petroleum, Caterpillar, XPeng, Prog..
2Wall St rallies as traders dial back rate-hike bets
3Nasdaq listing most likely for Arm - SoftBank's Son
4Indonesian palm oil farmers call for removal of local sales rules
5Analysis: Up-ended global LNG markets deepen Australia's power woes

HOT NEWS