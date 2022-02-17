WHO says quarantine can be shortened in places with high COVID cases

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on
Thursday countries struggling with surging COVID-19 infections
may shorten the recommended quarantine duration of 14 days in
some situations.
The U.N. agency said its new guidelines may be helpful for
places where essential services are under pressure.
For example, quarantine could be shortened to 10 days
without a test, and to 7 days with a negative test – provided
the person does not develop any symptoms, WHO said.
Where testing to shorten quarantine is not possible, the
absence of symptoms could be used as a proxy for testing, the
agency said in its new interim guidance
WHO also said countries may consider relaxing their contact
tracing measures in similar situations.
For contacts of people infected with COVID, those at highest
risk of getting infected such as healthcare workers should be
prioritised, as well as those at high risk of severe disease
such as people with underlying ailments or the unvaccinated.
Some countries such as United States, Germany and
Switzerland have already shortened the quarantine period to cope
with a wave of Omicron-driven coronavirus infections.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru
Editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Heinrich)