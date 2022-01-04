Log in
WHO sees more evidence that Omicron affects upper respiratory tract

01/04/2022 | 05:11am EST
GENEVA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - More evidence is emerging that the Omicron coronavirus variant is affecting the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants, a World Health Official said on Tuesday.

Asked about whether an Omicron-specific vaccine was needed, WHO Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud said it was too early to say but stressed that the decision required global coordination and should not be left to the commercial sector to decide alone.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Mrinalika Roy in Bangalore)


© Reuters 2022
