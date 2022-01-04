WHO sees more evidence that Omicron affects upper respiratory tract

GENEVA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - More evidence is emerging that the
Omicron coronavirus variant is affecting the upper respiratory
tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants, a World
Health Official said on Tuesday.
Asked about whether an Omicron-specific vaccine was needed,
WHO Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud said it was too early to say
but stressed that the decision required global coordination and
should not be left to the commercial sector to decide alone.
(Reporting by Emma Farge and Mrinalika Roy in Bangalore)