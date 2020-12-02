WHO tightens guidelines on mask-wearing in COVID-19 areas

GENEVA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - People living in areas with where
COVID-19 is spreading should always wear masks in shops,
workplaces and schools that lack adequate ventilation, the World
Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.
If they cannot maintain physical distancing of at least one
meter (3 ft), people in those indoor locations - including
children and students aged 12 or over - should also wear a mask
even if the spaces are well ventilated, it said in a tightening
of its guidelines.
They should also wear masks outdoors if physical distancing
cannot be maintained, it said.
WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said the recommendations
were among the biggest changes to its guidance on mask-wearing,
and updated advice from June.
"If indoors, unless ventilation has been assessed to be
adequate, WHO advises that the general public should wear a
non-medical mask, regardless of whether physical distancing of
at least 1 metre can be maintained," the WHO said.
It also advised "universal masking" in all health care
facilities including in common areas such as cafeterias and
staff rooms.
Health workers could wear N95 masks if available when caring
for COVID-19 patients, but the only proven protection is when
they are doing aerosol-generating procedures, the WHO said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Shields and
John Stonestreet)