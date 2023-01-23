Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

WHO urges immediate action after cough syrup deaths

01/23/2023 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The World Health Organization has called for "immediate and concerted action" to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year.

More than 300 children - mostly younger than five - in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died of acute kidney injury in 2022. These deaths were linked to contaminated medicines, the WHO said on Monday.

These over-the-counter cough syrups had high levels of chemicals that the WHO said "can be fatal even taken in small amounts and should never be found in medicines."

In addition to the countries above, the WHO said that the Philippines, Timor Leste, Senegal and Cambodia could be impacted because they may have the medicines on sale, too. It called for action across its 194 member states to prevent more deaths.

The companies involved have either denied their products were contaminated or declined to comment while investigations are ongoing.

The WHO also called for more oversight from governments and regulators and for drug manufactures to test their products more thoroughly and keep records of the process.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:58pUkraine pledges sweeping personnel changes as allies jostle over tanks
RE
05:54pADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Barclays Trade Actively
DJ
05:50p'We all want to know why': Police chief on California shooting
RE
05:50pAnalysis-Lula confronts Brazil military's pro-Bolsonaro lean with carrot and stick
RE
05:44pAustralian Consumer Confidence Drops Amid Recession Warnings
DJ
05:43pU.S. raises 'grave concerns' over Mexico's agricultural biotech policy
RE
05:43p FDA proposes shift to annual COVID shots
RE
05:40pCameroon denies asking for help to mediate separatist conflict
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 95.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Gains 0.16% to $1.0874 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
2Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Close Brothers, Skyworks, V..
3Musk to return to stand in fraud trial over 2018 Tesla tweet
4Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
5Analysis-Europe Inc earnings season a test for market optimism

HOT NEWS