WHOOP Black Friday Deals 2021: Wearables, Accessories & Apparel Sales Tracked by Retail Fuse

Black Friday deals researchers have shared the latest WHOOP deals for Black Friday 2021, including offers on fitness watches and bands, smart apparel & more. Shop the best deals using the links below.
Best Whoop Deals:
Best Smartwatch Deals:
-
Save up to 33% on a wide selection of smartwatches including Galaxy Watch, Fitbit, Apple Watch & Garmin at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling smartwatches from brands such as Samsung, Apple & more
-
Save up to $150 on the latest smartwatches such as Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Apple Watch Series 7 & Fossil Gen 5 at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on connected smartwatches from Verizon, including savings on the latest Galaxy Watch4
-
Save on a wide range of smartwatches from top brands such as Apple & Samsung at AT&T.com - including the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Nike Series, Galaxy Watch4 & more
-
Shop the latest Whoop Strap fitness tracker & accessories at Whoop.com - including the Superknit 4.0, Superknit Luxe & Superknit Bicep Band
-
Save up to 33% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Sense, Versa 2, Charge 4 & more top-rated activity trackers
Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday page for even more live offers available now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124005008/en/