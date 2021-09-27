WHOOP Partners with Datavant to Connect Wearable Data for Holistic Patient Health Insight

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHOOP, the human performance company, and Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations securely connect their data, today announced a strategic partnership to enable de-identified linking of vital signs and biomarker data including heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and sleep to other real world data.



WHOOP is a personalized 24/7 digital fitness and health coach that helps people make meaningful lifestyle changes via actionable feedback on sleep, recovery, and strain. The WHOOP subscription includes a coaching platform designed to optimize behavior with insights grounded in industry-leading biomarker measurement. Studies show that after a year using WHOOP, members experience longer and more consistent sleep, improved physiology, and enhanced physical performance.

“Through our partnership with Datavant, we are enabling clinicians, researchers, and payers to unlock a new level of insight,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. “Together, Datavant and WHOOP will empower healthcare professionals to deliver personalized medicine, accelerate clinical research, and improve the cost and quality of care."

The partnership will enable healthcare, life sciences, providers, and payer organizations to link human performance measurement data in a secure, compliant way to support outcomes research and improve understanding of the full patient health journey.

“Traditionally, medical information is collected only when patients visit a doctor's office -- creating huge gaps in understanding the everyday health of patients,” said Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. “The ability to safely connect wearable data with real-world data will provide unprecedented insight into the relationship between daily indicators of wellness, development of disease and the impact of treatment.”

WHOOP, the human performance company, provides a subscription for 24/7 coaching to improve health. The WHOOP membership comes with the new WHOOP 4.0, a coaching platform designed to optimize behavior, and a community of high performers. WHOOP members include professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers and anyone looking to improve their performance. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. Visit whoop.com for the latest company news and connect with WHOOP on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building a neutral, trusted and ubiquitous technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the exchange of identified and de-identified health data across tens of thousands of healthcare institutions.

