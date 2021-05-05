Log in
WICKES GROUP PLC : TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

05/05/2021 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) 
WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 
05-May-2021 / 11:47 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Wickes Group PLC 
(the 'Company') 
 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting  Wickes Group plc 
rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                                                                    Pzena Investment Management, 
                                                                                        Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                                   New York, New York, United 
                                                                                        States of America 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:                               29 April 2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                                          4 May 2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                                  % of voting rights      Total   Total number of 
                                      % of voting rights attached through financial       of both voting rights held in 
                                      to shares (total of 8. A)   instruments             in %    issuer (8.A + 8.B) 
                                                                  (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B   (8.A +  vii 
                                                                  2)                      8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or        7.9334%                                             7.9334% 20,003,510 
reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
                                      N/A                         N/A                     N/A 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of            Number of voting rights ix        % of voting rights 
shares 
                         Direct            Indirect        Direct                                       Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                         (DTR5.1)           (DTR5.2.1)     (DTR5.1)                                     (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BL6C2002                               20,003,510                                                   7.9334% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A            20,003,510                        7.9334% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                                    Exercise/          Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial        Expiration Conversion Period  the instrument is                                % of voting 
instrument               date x     xi                                                                  rights 
                                                       exercised/converted. 
N/A                      N/A        N/A                N/A                                              N/A 
N/A                      N/A        N/A                N/A                                              N/A 
N/A                      N/A        N/A                N/A                                              N/A 
                                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    N/A                                              N/A 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                                                  Physical or 
Type of financial      Expiration   Exercise/     cash                                                  % of voting 
instrument             date x       Conversion                 Number of voting rights                  rights 
                                    Period xi     Settlement 
                                                  xii 
N/A                    N/A          N/A           N/A          N/A                                      N/A 
N/A                    N/A          N/A           N/A          N/A                                      N/A 
N/A                    N/A          N/A           N/A          N/A                                      N/A 
                                                  SUBTOTAL     N/A                                      N/A 
                                                  8.B.2 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does 
not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal      X 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
                                                                                                      Total of both if 
              % of voting rights if it equals or is % of voting rights through financial instruments  it equals or is 
Name xv       higher than the notifiable threshold  if it equals or is higher than the notifiable     higher than the 
                                                    threshold                                         notifiable 
                                                                                                      threshold 
SEE 
ATTACHMENT 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc., through its operating company Pzena Investment Management, LLC a discretionary 
investment manager (together "PIM") has, through its managed accounts and comingled funds, acquired a position in 
Wickes Group plc as a result of the recent demerger of Wickes Group plc with Travis Perkins plc, in which PIM holds a 
previously notified interest. 
 
Place of completion New York, New York, United States of America 
Date of completion  3 May 2021

ATTACHMENT 

                                   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through         Total of both if it 
Namexv                             equals or is higher than  financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
                                   the notifiable threshold  or is higher than the notifiable   than the notifiable 
                                                             threshold                          threshold 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC   7.9334%                                                      7.9334% 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena International Value All 
Country (Ex-US) CIT (A Reliance 
Trust Company Collective 
Investment Fund) 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena International (Ex US) 
Focused Value Fund (DST) (sub-fund 
of Pzena Value Trust) 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena Global Value Fund 2 (DST) 
(sub-fund of Pzena Value Trust) 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena Global Value Fund (DST) 
(sub-fund of Pzena Value Trust) 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena Global Value Fund (sub-fund 
of Pzena Value Funds, Plc) 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena Global Focused Value Fund 
(sub-fund of Pzena Value Funds, 
Plc) 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena Global Focused Value Fund 
 
Pzena Investment Management, Inc 
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
Pzena International Small Cap 
Value Fund

For Further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           WIX 
LEI Code:       213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   103242 
EQS News ID:    1192872 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192872&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 06:48 ET (10:48 GMT)

