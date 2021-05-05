WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 05-May-2021 / 11:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wickes Group PLC (the 'Company') TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting Wickes Group plc rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Pzena Investment Management, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, New York, United States of America 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 29 April 2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 4 May 2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights Total Total number of % of voting rights attached through financial of both voting rights held in to shares (total of 8. A) instruments in % issuer (8.A + 8.B) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B (8.A + vii 2) 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 7.9334% 7.9334% 20,003,510 reached Position of previous notification (if N/A N/A N/A applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BL6C2002 20,003,510 7.9334% SUBTOTAL 8. A 20,003,510 7.9334% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting instrument date x xi rights exercised/converted. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 N/A N/A B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ cash % of voting instrument date x Conversion Number of voting rights rights Period xi Settlement xii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL N/A N/A 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Total of both if % of voting rights if it equals or is % of voting rights through financial instruments it equals or is Name xv higher than the notifiable threshold if it equals or is higher than the notifiable higher than the threshold notifiable threshold SEE ATTACHMENT 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Pzena Investment Management, Inc., through its operating company Pzena Investment Management, LLC a discretionary investment manager (together "PIM") has, through its managed accounts and comingled funds, acquired a position in Wickes Group plc as a result of the recent demerger of Wickes Group plc with Travis Perkins plc, in which PIM holds a previously notified interest. Place of completion New York, New York, United States of America Date of completion 3 May 2021

ATTACHMENT

% of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it Namexv equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold Pzena Investment Management, Inc Pzena Investment Management, LLC 7.9334% 7.9334% Pzena Investment Management, Inc Pzena Investment Management, LLC Pzena International Value All Country (Ex-US) CIT (A Reliance Trust Company Collective Investment Fund) Pzena Investment Management, Inc Pzena Investment Management, LLC Pzena International (Ex US) Focused Value Fund (DST) (sub-fund of Pzena Value Trust) Pzena Investment Management, Inc Pzena Investment Management, LLC Pzena Global Value Fund 2 (DST) (sub-fund of Pzena Value Trust) Pzena Investment Management, Inc Pzena Investment Management, LLC Pzena Global Value Fund (DST) (sub-fund of Pzena Value Trust) Pzena Investment Management, Inc Pzena Investment Management, LLC Pzena Global Value Fund (sub-fund of Pzena Value Funds, Plc) Pzena Investment Management, Inc Pzena Investment Management, LLC Pzena Global Focused Value Fund (sub-fund of Pzena Value Funds, Plc) Pzena Investment Management, Inc Pzena Investment Management, LLC Pzena Global Focused Value Fund Pzena Investment Management, Inc Pzena Investment Management, LLC Pzena International Small Cap Value Fund

