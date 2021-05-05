WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
05-May-2021 / 11:47 GMT/BST
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Wickes Group PLC
(the 'Company')
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting Wickes Group plc
rights are attached ii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name Pzena Investment Management,
Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, New York, United
States of America
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 29 April 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 4 May 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights Total Total number of
% of voting rights attached through financial of both voting rights held in
to shares (total of 8. A) instruments in % issuer (8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B (8.A + vii
2) 8.B)
Resulting situation on the date on
which threshold was crossed or 7.9334% 7.9334% 20,003,510
reached
Position of previous notification (if
N/A N/A N/A
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
shares
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
ISIN code (if possible)
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6C2002 20,003,510 7.9334%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 20,003,510 7.9334%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if
Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting
instrument date x xi rights
exercised/converted.
N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 N/A N/A
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Physical or
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ cash % of voting
instrument date x Conversion Number of voting rights rights
Period xi Settlement
xii
N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
SUBTOTAL N/A N/A
8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does
not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
Total of both if
% of voting rights if it equals or is % of voting rights through financial instruments it equals or is
Name xv higher than the notifiable threshold if it equals or is higher than the notifiable higher than the
threshold notifiable
threshold
SEE
ATTACHMENT
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Pzena Investment Management, Inc., through its operating company Pzena Investment Management, LLC a discretionary
investment manager (together "PIM") has, through its managed accounts and comingled funds, acquired a position in
Wickes Group plc as a result of the recent demerger of Wickes Group plc with Travis Perkins plc, in which PIM holds a
previously notified interest.
Place of completion New York, New York, United States of America
Date of completion 3 May 2021
ATTACHMENT
% of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it
Namexv equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher
the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable
threshold threshold
Pzena Investment Management, Inc
Pzena Investment Management, LLC 7.9334% 7.9334%
Pzena Investment Management, Inc
Pzena Investment Management, LLC
Pzena International Value All
Country (Ex-US) CIT (A Reliance
Trust Company Collective
Investment Fund)
Pzena Investment Management, Inc
Pzena Investment Management, LLC
Pzena International (Ex US)
Focused Value Fund (DST) (sub-fund
of Pzena Value Trust)
Pzena Investment Management, Inc
Pzena Investment Management, LLC
Pzena Global Value Fund 2 (DST)
(sub-fund of Pzena Value Trust)
Pzena Investment Management, Inc
Pzena Investment Management, LLC
Pzena Global Value Fund (DST)
(sub-fund of Pzena Value Trust)
Pzena Investment Management, Inc
Pzena Investment Management, LLC
Pzena Global Value Fund (sub-fund
of Pzena Value Funds, Plc)
Pzena Investment Management, Inc
Pzena Investment Management, LLC
Pzena Global Focused Value Fund
(sub-fund of Pzena Value Funds,
Plc)
Pzena Investment Management, Inc
Pzena Investment Management, LLC
Pzena Global Focused Value Fund
Pzena Investment Management, Inc
Pzena Investment Management, LLC
Pzena International Small Cap
Value Fund
For Further information please contact:
Marianne Phillips
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 7552 211056 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 103242
EQS News ID: 1192872
