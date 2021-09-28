Log in
WILsquare Capital : Acquires Rock Energy Systems, LLC

09/28/2021 | 09:32am EDT
WILsquare Capital, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Rock Energy Systems, LLC, a market leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered heating and air movement solutions located in Janesville, WI. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005685/en/

Drew Caylor, Managing Director, WILsquare Capital (Photo: Business Wire)

“My management team and I are very excited to be working with our new partners, WILsquare Capital,” said Jeff Townsend, CEO and President of Rock Energy Systems. “WILsquare quickly understood and valued our culture, appreciated the fantastic foundation created through our dynamic history, and demonstrated a commitment to support our efforts to continue to grow Rock Energy Systems.”

Established in 1976, Rock Energy Systems offers waste oil furnaces and boilers, high volume low speed fans, and energy efficient portable radiant heaters to provide comfort to workers within various industrial settings. The company offers leading brands Clean Burn, Lanair, EnergyLogic and MacroAir. Its branded products are manufactured in its Janesville location and distributed worldwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jeff and the entire Rock Energy team. Through the company's devotion to quality and support for its customers, the RES portfolio of products and brands have become the standard in alternative oil-powered heating systems," said Drew Caylor, Managing Director at WILsquare Capital.

"A culture of innovation defines RES. The Company continues to invest in its team and the development of new products across a wide range of use cases," said Jack Randazzo, Director at WILsquare Capital. “We are very excited to be a part of their next phase of growth.”

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution and technology companies. The firm is currently investing out of WILsquare Capital Partners Fund II, L.P.


© Business Wire 2021
