WLF to Create China's "Kung Fu Spring Festival Gala", the Most "Hardcore" Chinese Power Blooms in Macau

02/11/2021 | 03:45am EST
In China, in addition to the annual CCTV Chinese New Year Gala on New Year's Eve, there is another Chinese New Year "gala" that is highly anticipated and paid attention to, and that is the "Kung Fu Spring Festival Gala" as it is called by the majority of boxing fans. The "Martial Arts Global Kung Fu Festival", which was launched in 2012-2013 season, is now in its ninth year, with more than 180 well-known fighter fighters from 32 countries and regions. More than 180 celebrities from 32 countries and regions have shown their skills in the ring.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005364/en/

WLF to create China's "Kung Fu Spring Festival Gala", the most "hardcore" Chinese power blooms in Macau (Photo: Business Wire)

On January 23, 2021, the 9th "Kung Fu Spring Festival Gala" - "Top of Hengqin - Martial Arts Style 2021 Global Kung Fu Gala" ended at the Studio City of Macau. On February 13 (the second day of the Lunar New Year), it will be broadcast on Henan TV. At this special time, the success of the "Global Kung Fu Festival" not only highlights China's strength and sense of responsibility in the fight against COVID-19, but also boosts the global determination and confidence in the fight against COVID-19 with the tenacious and bloodthirsty spirit of the contestants.

This event is the first match of the five-year strategic cooperation between Henan TV Wulinfeng and the Greater Bay Area Martial Arts Cultural Association to land in Macau. "Chinese Captain" Fu Gaofeng, "Demon Blade" Wei Rui, "Little Tiger" Tie Yinghua, "Divine Condor" Jia Aoqi, "Majestic Warrior" Zhang Kaiyin, "Dafei" Wang Pengfei ... Each of the 22 Chinese fighters in the 14 tournaments carried their own aura and were clad in honor, and the high level of their performance was the most luxurious Chinese stand-up lineup of the century.

In the future, "Wulinfeng" will take stand-up fighting as its core, form a combat matrix with MMA event "Wulin Cage Match" and youth combat event "Wulin New Generation", and steadily promote international martial arts cultural exchange and cooperation, making "Wulinfeng" the most hardcore Chinese power in the international combat world.


