WORLD BANK CUTS 2022 GROWTH FORECAST FOR WESTERN BALKANS TO 3.1%…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Multibaggers
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
Robotics
Smart City
Place your bets
In Vino Veritas
Fintechs
Sin stocks
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Robotics
Smart City
Place your bets
In Vino Veritas
Fintechs
Sin stocks
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
WORLD BANK CUTS 2022 GROWTH FORECAST FOR WESTERN BALKANS TO 3.1%…
05/04/2022 | 04:00am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
WORLD BANK CUTS 2022 GROWTH FORECAST FOR WESTERN BALKANS TO 3.1% FROM 4.1% ON WAR IN UKRAINE
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:29a
EU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine
RE
04:29a
EU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine
RE
04:28a
Sterling steady near 21-month low ahead of BoE, Fed
RE
04:27a
Flutter says UK inflation not hitting gambling as U.S. booms
RE
04:25a
Indian shares inch higher, LIC set to open for subscription
RE
04:24a
OPEC+ sees bigger 2022 surplus amid slower demand growth - report
RE
04:21a
WAGA ENERGY
: Présentation investisseurs (en anglais)
PU
04:20a
UK watchdog probes audits of Gupta-founded metal companies
RE
04:20a
German services sector still on growth path in April -PMI
RE
04:20a
Hungary, Slovakia to get end-2023 exception to Russian oil embargo -source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2
Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows
3
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
4
Starbucks misses sales estimates on China COVID curbs, suspends guidanc..
5
Equinor posts record profit as gas prices soar in Europe
More news
HOT NEWS
SPERO THERAPEUTICS, .
-63.65%
Spero Therapeutics Shares Drop 66%, Hit 52-Week Low
KYMERA THERAPEUTICS,.
-23.98%
Transcript : Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
WESTERN DIGITAL
+14.47%
Wall Street ends higher after choppy session ahead of Fed
WAJAX CORPORATION
+12.92%
Wajax Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
NUTRIEN LTD.
+6.00%
Nutrien may raise potash output as sanctions curb Russia supply
SSR MINING INC.
+7.50%
Transcript : SSR Mining Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave