Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

WORLD BANK'S MALPASS SAYS CHINA ACCOUNTED FOR 66% OF OFFICIAL BI…

11/12/2022 | 01:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WORLD BANK'S MALPASS SAYS CHINA ACCOUNTED FOR 66% OF OFFICIAL BILATERAL LENDING IN 2021


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:51pMexico's Pemex to work with EPA to bring down methane emissions
RE
06:49pUK's Hunt says budget plan likely to show recession ahead
RE
06:49pUK's Hunt says budget plan likely to show recession ahead
RE
06:43pGlobal debt levels rose 'substantially' in 2021 - World Bank's Malpass
RE
06:42pFtx ceo john ray says in contact with, and are coordinating with…
RE
06:38pFtx ceo john ray says an active fact review and mitigation exerc…
RE
06:36pFtx ceo john ray in process of removing trading, withdrawal func…
RE
06:35pFtx ceo john ray says as widely reported, unauthorized access to…
RE
06:34pFtx ceo john ray says ftx us, ftx.com continue to make every eff…
RE
06:28pIran indicts 11 over Basij agent's death, basketball team skips anthem
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to washout
2FTX founder Bankman-Fried says he is in the Bahamas
3Exclusive-At least $1 billion of client funds missing at failed crypto ..
4Further details emerge on FTX bankruptcy and missing funds
5FTX says it is investigating 'unauthorized transactions'

HOT NEWS