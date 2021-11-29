Log in
WORLDWIDE WEBB ACQUISITION : PRO FORMA BALANCE SHEET - Form 8-K

11/29/2021 | 05:41pm EST
WORLDWIDE WEBB ACQUISITION CORP.

PRO FORMA BALANCE SHEET

Actuals as of October 22, 2021 Pro Forma Adjustment (Unaudited) As Adjusted (Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,962,109 $ - $ 1,962,109

Prepaid expenses

367,454 - 367,454

Total current assets

2,329,563 - 2,329,563

Cash held in trust account

202,000,000 30,300,000 (1)(2)(4) 232,300,000

Other assets

381,367 - 381,367

Total Assets

204,710,930 30,300,000 235,010,930

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 767,584 $ (375 ) (5) $ 767,209

Promissory note - related party

180,361 - 180,361

Accrued expenses

541,731 - 541,731

Total current liabilities

1,489,676 (375 ) 1,489,301

Deferred underwriting fees payable

7,000,000 1,050,000 (3) 8,050,000

Derivative warrant liability

9,054,000 1,207,200 (6) 10,261,200

Total liabilities

17,543,676 2,256,825 19,800,501

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 5)

Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, 20,000,000 and 23,000,000 shares at $10.10 per share, actual and as adjusted, respectively

202,000,000 30,300,000 (1)(2)(3) (5-8) 232,300,000

Shareholders' Deficit:

-

Preference shares, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

- - -

Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 20,000,000 and 23,000,000 issued and outstanding (excluding 20,000,000 and 23,000,000 shares subject to possible redemption), actual and adjusted, respectively

- - -

Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 5,750,000 shares issued and outstanding, actual and as adjusted, respectively (1)(2)

575 - 575

Additional paid-in capital

- - -

Accumulated deficit

(14,833,321 ) (2,256,825 ) (7)(8) (17,090,146 )

Total shareholders' deficit

(14,832,746 ) (2,256,825 ) (17,089,571 )

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit

$ 204,710,930 $ 30,300,000 $ 235,010,930

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this pro forma financial statement.

F-1

WORLDWIDE WEBB ACQUISITION CORP.

NOTE TO PRO FORMA FINANCIAL STATEMENT

(Unaudited)

Note 1 - CLOSING OF OVERALLTOMENT OPTION

The accompanying unaudited Pro Forma Financial Statement presents the Balance Sheet of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") as of October 22, 2021, adjusted for the closing of the underwriters' overallotment option and related transactions which occurred on November 15, 2021.

On November 15, 2021, the Company consummated the sale of 3,000,000 over-allotment units pursuant to the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option. Such over-allotment units were sold at $10.00 per unit, generating gross proceeds of $30,000,000. Substantially concurrently with the closing of the sale of the over-allotment units, the Company consummated the private sale of an additional 900,000 private placement warrants at a purchase price of $1.00 per private placement warrant to the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of $900,000. Following the closing of the over-allotment option, a total of $232,300,000, including $8,050,000 of the underwriters' deferred discount, was held in a U.S.-based trust account with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, acting as trustee. The underwriters' over-allotment option was exercised in full, therefore no founders shares were forfeited.

Pro forma adjustments to reflect the exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option are as follows:

Pro Forma Entry

Debit Credit

(1)

Cash held in trust account $ 30,000,000
Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 30,000,000
To record the sale of Underwriters' over-allotment shares: 3,000,000 at $10.00/unit; par value of $0.0001

(2)

Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 600,000
Cash held in trust account $ 600,000
To record upfront underwriting commissions (2.0% of $30,000,000 in proceeds)

(3)

Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 1,050,000
Deferred underwriting fees payable $ 1,050,000
To record Deferred Underwriting Commissions (3.5% of $30,000,000 in proceeds)

(4)

Cash held in trust account $ 900,000
Additional paid-in capital $ 900,000
To record the sale of Private Placement Warrants (900,000 at $1.00/warrant)

(5)

Accounts payable $ 375
Accrued expenses $ -
Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 375
To record the true up of offering costs accrual at IPO close

(6)

Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 754,500
Additional paid-in capital $ 452,700
Derivative warrant liabilities 1,207,200
To record liabilities associated with the warrants sold during the overallotment period

(7)

Accumulated deficit $ 41,517
Additional paid-in capital $ 11
Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 41,506
To record the increase in the allocation of offering costs to derivative warrant liabilities

(8)

Additional paid-in capital $ 447,311
Accumulated deficit $ 2,215,308
Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 2,662,619
To record the accretion of offering cost and overfunding of Trust Account into additional paid-in capital and accumulated deficit

F-2

The following tables present the pro forma effect of the overallotment option on the fair value of derivative warrant liabilities as of November 15, 2021:

Actuals as of October 22, 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total

Liabilities:

Public Warrants

$ - $ - $ 5,030,000 $ 5,030,000

Private Placement Warrants

- - 4,024,000 4,024,000

Total liabilities

$ - $ - $ 9,054,000 $ 9,054,000
Pro Forma Adjustment (Unaudited) Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total

Liabilities:

Public Warrants

$ - $ - $ 754,500 $ 754,500

Private Placement Warrants

- - 452,700 452,700

Total liabilities

$ - $ - $ 1,207,200 $ 1,207,200
As Adjusted (Unaudited) Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total

Liabilities:

Public Warrants

$ - $ - $ 5,784,500 $ 5,784,500

Private Placement Warrants

- - 4,476,700 4,476,700

Total liabilities

$ - $ - $ 10,261,200 $ 10,261,200

F-3

Disclaimer

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
