WORLDWIDE WEBB ACQUISITION : PRO FORMA BALANCE SHEET - Form 8-K

Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 20,000,000 and 23,000,000 issued and outstanding (excluding 20,000,000 and 23,000,000 shares subject to possible redemption), actual and adjusted, respectively

Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, 20,000,000 and 23,000,000 shares at $10.10 per share, actual and as adjusted, respectively

WORLDWIDE WEBB ACQUISITION CORP.

NOTE TO PRO FORMA FINANCIAL STATEMENT

(Unaudited)

Note 1 - CLOSING OF OVERALLTOMENT OPTION

The accompanying unaudited Pro Forma Financial Statement presents the Balance Sheet of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") as of October 22, 2021, adjusted for the closing of the underwriters' overallotment option and related transactions which occurred on November 15, 2021.

On November 15, 2021, the Company consummated the sale of 3,000,000 over-allotment units pursuant to the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option. Such over-allotment units were sold at $10.00 per unit, generating gross proceeds of $30,000,000. Substantially concurrently with the closing of the sale of the over-allotment units, the Company consummated the private sale of an additional 900,000 private placement warrants at a purchase price of $1.00 per private placement warrant to the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of $900,000. Following the closing of the over-allotment option, a total of $232,300,000, including $8,050,000 of the underwriters' deferred discount, was held in a U.S.-based trust account with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, acting as trustee. The underwriters' over-allotment option was exercised in full, therefore no founders shares were forfeited.

Pro forma adjustments to reflect the exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option are as follows:

Pro Forma Entry Debit Credit (1) Cash held in trust account $ 30,000,000 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 30,000,000 To record the sale of Underwriters' over-allotment shares: 3,000,000 at $10.00/unit; par value of $0.0001 (2) Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 600,000 Cash held in trust account $ 600,000 To record upfront underwriting commissions (2.0% of $30,000,000 in proceeds) (3) Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 1,050,000 Deferred underwriting fees payable $ 1,050,000 To record Deferred Underwriting Commissions (3.5% of $30,000,000 in proceeds) (4) Cash held in trust account $ 900,000 Additional paid-in capital $ 900,000 To record the sale of Private Placement Warrants (900,000 at $1.00/warrant) (5) Accounts payable $ 375 Accrued expenses $ - Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 375 To record the true up of offering costs accrual at IPO close (6) Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 754,500 Additional paid-in capital $ 452,700 Derivative warrant liabilities 1,207,200 To record liabilities associated with the warrants sold during the overallotment period (7) Accumulated deficit $ 41,517 Additional paid-in capital $ 11 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 41,506 To record the increase in the allocation of offering costs to derivative warrant liabilities (8) Additional paid-in capital $ 447,311 Accumulated deficit $ 2,215,308 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 2,662,619 To record the accretion of offering cost and overfunding of Trust Account into additional paid-in capital and accumulated deficit

