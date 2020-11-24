Log in
WP 2020/6- András Borsos- Bence Mérő: Shock Propagation in the Banking System with Real Economy Feedback

11/24/2020 | 05:15am EST
ANDRAS BORSOS | BENCE MERO

SHOCK PROPAGATION IN THE

BANKING SYSTEM WITH REAL

ECONOMY FEEDBACK

MNB WORKING PAPERS | 6

2020

N O V E M B E R

.

SHOCK PROPAGATION IN THE

BANKING SYSTEM WITH REAL

ECONOMY FEEDBACK

MNB WORKING PAPERS | 6

2020

N O V E M B E R

The views expressed are those of the authors' and do not necessarily reﬂect the oﬃcial view of the central bank of Hungary

(Magyar Nemze Bank).

MNB Working Papers 2020/6

Shock Propaga on in the Banking System with Real Economy Feedback

(Sokkok terjedése a bankrendszerben reálgazdasági visszacsatolásokkal)

Wri en by Andras Borsos* **, Bence Mero*** ****

Budapest, November 2020

Published by the Magyar Nemze Bank

Publisher in charge: Eszter Hergár

Szabadság tér 9., H-1054 Budapest

www.mnb.hu

ISSN 1585-5600 (online)

*Central European University

**Central Bank of Hungary

***Central Bank of Hungary

****We beneﬁted from discussions with Eszter Balogh, Adam Banai, Peter Csoka, Zsuzsanna Hosszu, Janos Kertesz, Peter Lang, Zsolt Olah, Mar n Stancsics and Adam Zawadowski. We are grateful for the comments received at the NetSci, CCS, CERS and NetWorkshop conferences. This paper has grown out of the PhD disserta on of the ﬁrst author at Central European University. Contacts: borsosa@mnb.hu, merob@mnb.hu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 10:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
