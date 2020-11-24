WP 2020/6- András Borsos- Bence Mérő: Shock Propagation in the Banking System with Real Economy Feedback

ANDRAS BORSOS | BENCE MERO
SHOCK PROPAGATION IN THE
BANKING SYSTEM WITH REAL
ECONOMY FEEDBACK
MNB WORKING PAPERS | 6
2020
N O V E M B E R
The views expressed are those of the authors' and do not necessarily reﬂect the oﬃcial view of the central bank of Hungary
(Magyar Nemze Bank).
MNB Working Papers 2020/6
Shock Propaga on in the Banking System with Real Economy Feedback
(Sokkok terjedése a bankrendszerben reálgazdasági visszacsatolásokkal)
Wri en by Andras Borsos* **, Bence Mero*** ****
Budapest, November 2020
Published by the Magyar Nemze Bank
Publisher in charge: Eszter Hergár
Szabadság tér 9., H-1054 Budapest
www.mnb.hu
ISSN 1585-5600 (online)
*Central European University
**Central Bank of Hungary
***Central Bank of Hungary
****We beneﬁted from discussions with Eszter Balogh, Adam Banai, Peter Csoka, Zsuzsanna Hosszu, Janos Kertesz, Peter Lang, Zsolt Olah, Mar n Stancsics and Adam Zawadowski. We are grateful for the comments received at the NetSci, CCS, CERS and NetWorkshop conferences. This paper has grown out of the PhD disserta on of the ﬁrst author at Central European University. Contacts: borsosa@mnb.hu, merob@mnb.hu
