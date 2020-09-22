WRAPUP 1-At U.N., Trump demands action against China over virus, Xi urges cooperation

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump used the
United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to attack China's
handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the world body
"must hold China accountable" for its actions related to the
outbreak.
By contrast, China's President Xi Jinping struck a
conciliatory tone in his pre-recorded virtual address to the
General Assembly, calling for enhanced cooperation over the
pandemic and stressing that China had no intention of fighting
"either a Cold War or a hot one" with any other country.
The leaders of the world's two largest economies laid out
their competing visions as relations have plunged to their worst
level in decades against the backdrop of the pandemic, with
coronavirus tensions aggravating trade and technology disputes.
Trump, facing a November re-election battle with the United
States dealing with the world's highest official number of
deaths and infections from the coronavirus, focused his speech
on attacking China.
Trump accused Beijing of allowing people to leave China in
the early stages of the outbreak to infect the world while
shutting down domestic travel.
"We must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this
plague onto the world, China," he said in remarks taped on
Monday at the White House and delivered remotely to the General
Assembly due to the pandemic.
"The Chinese government, and the World Health Organization –
which is virtually controlled by China – falsely declared that
there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission," he said.
"Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not
spread the disease ... The United Nations must hold China
accountable for their actions."
The president promised to distribute a vaccine and said: "We
will defeat the virus, and we will end the pandemic."
In introducing Xi's remarks, China's U.N. ambassador Zhang
Jun said China "resolutely rejects the baseless accusations
against China."
"The world is at a crossroads. At this moment, the world
needs more solidarity and cooperation, but not confrontation,"
he said.
'GET THROUGH THIS TOGETHER'
In his address, in what appeared to be an implicit rebuke to
Trump, Xi called for a global response to the coronavirus and
giving a leading role to the World Health Organization, which
the U.S. president has announced plans to leave.
“Facing the virus, we should enhance solidarity and get
through this together," he said. "We should follow the guidance
of science, give full play to the leading role of the World
Health Organization and launch a joint international response to
beat this pandemic. Any attempt of politicizing the issue, or
stigmatization, must be rejected.”
The death toll from the spread of the coronavirus in the
United States surpassed 200,000 on Monday, by far the highest
official number of any country.
Trump also attacked China's record on the environment, but
leveled no direct criticism at Beijing over human rights.
The president, a frequent critic of the United Nations, said
that if it was to be effective, it must focus on "the real
problems of the world" like "terrorism, the oppression of women,
forced labor, drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking,
religious persecution, and the ethnic cleansing of religious
minorities."
Earlier, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that
the world was "moving in a very dangerous direction" with
U.S.-China tensions.
"We must do everything to avoid a new Cold War," he told the
assembly. "Our world cannot afford a future where the two
largest economies split the globe in a Great Fracture — each
with its own trade and financial rules and internet and
artificial intelligence capacities.
"A technological and economic divide risks inevitably
turning into a geo-strategic and military divide. We must avoid
this at all costs."
