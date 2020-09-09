WRAPUP 1-Bank of Canada adds to QE flexibility, housing starts hit 13-yr record

OTTAWA/TORONTO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada held
its key overnight interest rate steady on Wednesday but left the
door open on possible future changes to bond buying, while a
13-year high for Canadian housing starts added to evidence of
economic recovery.
Canada's central bank said in a statement that the
third-quarter rebound was looking to be faster than anticipated,
though it noted that as the economy moves from the recovery to
recuperation phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will continue to
require extraordinary monetary policy support.
The Bank of Canada said it will continue its large-scale
asset purchases at their current pace, but tweaked the language
to say the program will be "calibrated" to provide the necessary
stimulus needed to support the recovery.
Analysts said this suggests the bank will tweak its
quantitative (QE) program if more or less stimulus is needed,
rather than make changes to interest rates.
"The new language is a bit more balanced but I don't think
they're teeing up for an imminent change in asset purchases,"
said Josh Nye, senior economist at RBC Economics.
"While the bank noted the early recovery has been stronger
than expected, they tempered any enthusiasm by noting the
recuperation phase is still likely to be 'slow and choppy,'" he
added.
The Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% higher at 1.3158
to the greenback, or 76.00 U.S. cents, with the loonie extending
its recovery from an earlier three-week low at 1.3259 after the
BoC announcement, as stocks and oil prices rose.
The central bank also noted that government programs to
replace incomes and subsidize wages have been supporting
economic activity.
Canada will this month start to transition people off its
main COVID-19 emergency income support program and onto
traditional unemployment benefits, which critics say will leave
some Canadians with less money.
BoC Governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech on the uneven
effects of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The central bank said that both the global and Canadian
economies are evolving broadly in line with the scenario it set
out in July, but noted a stronger than expected rebound in the
United States, Canada's largest trading partner.
Analysts said the decision to keep rates at 0.25% and the
statement were broadly in line with expectations. The BoC will
next update its outlook for the economy in late October.
"No changes to policy and no real surprises and we will just
see what will happen in October," said Andrew Kelvin, chief
Canada strategist at TD Securities.
Canada's pace of housing starts, meanwhile, jumped to
262,396 units from 245,425 units in July, the Canadian Mortgage
and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said, easily beating analyst
expectations of 220,000 units.
Analysts said some of the momentum is still catch-up from
delays caused by COVID-19 and warned cracks could be coming.
"The fact that so much of the recent strength has been
focused in the multi-unit sector presents a risk," said Royce
Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Economics, in a note, noting
housing demand from immigration and students has waned.
($1 = 1.3154 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in Ottawa, Fergal
Smith, Jeff Lewis and Allison Martell in Toronto
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Grant McCool and Marguerita Choy)