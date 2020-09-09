Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WRAPUP 1-Bank of Canada adds to QE flexibility, housing starts hit 13-yr record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

OTTAWA/TORONTO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada held its key overnight interest rate steady on Wednesday but left the door open on possible future changes to bond buying, while a 13-year high for Canadian housing starts added to evidence of economic recovery.

Canada's central bank said in a statement that the third-quarter rebound was looking to be faster than anticipated, though it noted that as the economy moves from the recovery to recuperation phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will continue to require extraordinary monetary policy support.

The Bank of Canada said it will continue its large-scale asset purchases at their current pace, but tweaked the language to say the program will be "calibrated" to provide the necessary stimulus needed to support the recovery.

Analysts said this suggests the bank will tweak its quantitative (QE) program if more or less stimulus is needed, rather than make changes to interest rates.

"The new language is a bit more balanced but I don't think they're teeing up for an imminent change in asset purchases," said Josh Nye, senior economist at RBC Economics.

"While the bank noted the early recovery has been stronger than expected, they tempered any enthusiasm by noting the recuperation phase is still likely to be 'slow and choppy,'" he added.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% higher at 1.3158 to the greenback, or 76.00 U.S. cents, with the loonie extending its recovery from an earlier three-week low at 1.3259 after the BoC announcement, as stocks and oil prices rose.

The central bank also noted that government programs to replace incomes and subsidize wages have been supporting economic activity.

Canada will this month start to transition people off its main COVID-19 emergency income support program and onto traditional unemployment benefits, which critics say will leave some Canadians with less money.

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech on the uneven effects of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The central bank said that both the global and Canadian economies are evolving broadly in line with the scenario it set out in July, but noted a stronger than expected rebound in the United States, Canada's largest trading partner.

Analysts said the decision to keep rates at 0.25% and the statement were broadly in line with expectations. The BoC will next update its outlook for the economy in late October.

"No changes to policy and no real surprises and we will just see what will happen in October," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities.

Canada's pace of housing starts, meanwhile, jumped to 262,396 units from 245,425 units in July, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said, easily beating analyst expectations of 220,000 units.

Analysts said some of the momentum is still catch-up from delays caused by COVID-19 and warned cracks could be coming.

"The fact that so much of the recent strength has been focused in the multi-unit sector presents a risk," said Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Economics, in a note, noting housing demand from immigration and students has waned.

($1 = 1.3154 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in Ottawa, Fergal Smith, Jeff Lewis and Allison Martell in Toronto Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Grant McCool and Marguerita Choy)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Provides Flexibilities for Emergency Solutions Grants Program CARES Act Funds
PU
02:28pBank of Canada adds to QE flexibility, housing starts hit 13-year record
RE
02:22pEXCLUSIVE : J.C. Penney on cusp of rescue deal with landlords
RE
02:20pNORTH AMERICAN NICKEL : Announces Exploration Program Results from Northwestern Ontario and Sudbury Properties
PU
02:18pWRAPUP 1-Bank of Canada adds to QE flexibility, housing starts hit 13-yr record
RE
02:15pOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : to release Interim Economic Outlook on Wednesday 16 September 2020
PU
02:09pU.S. airlines warn on travel recovery while awaiting fresh aid
RE
02:06pSHORT SELLERS UPPED POSITIONS AS STOCKS RECOILED, TECH SHORTS ROUT WINNERS : S3
RE
02:05pFrance says U.S. blocking global digital tax talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : pauses coronavirus vaccine trial as participant illness investigated

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group