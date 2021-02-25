WRAPUP 1-Fed officials shrug off rise in longer-term U.S. bond yields

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are
shrugging off the surge in longer-term U.S. government bond
yields as a sign of growing optimism about the economy, which
could pick up steam as more people are vaccinated against the
coronavirus.
And none of the officials so far are signaling an interest
in lightening up on the U.S. central bank's accommodative
monetary policy stance, even as the yield on the benchmark
10-year Treasury note on Thursday topped the 1.50%
level for the first time in a year, sending stocks sharply
lower. The 10-year yield has tripled since last August.
"Much of this increase likely reflects growing optimism in
the strength of the recovery and could be viewed as an
encouraging sign of increasing growth expectations," Kansas City
Fed President Esther George told farm executives in a virtual
event on Thursday, adding to a chorus of similar remarks from
other Fed officials in recent days.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, speaking in a separate
online event organized by the Greater Naples Chamber, said bond
yields remained comparatively low and that the central bank did
not need to do anything at this time to address the uptick.
"Right now I am not worried about that," Bostic said. "We
will keep an eye out. ... I am not expecting that we will need
to respond at this point in terms of our policy."
Fed officials said the increase in yields is a reflection of
confidence that a robust economic recovery is on the horizon for
the second half of the year, as more vaccines are distributed
and with more fiscal stimulus likely on the way.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the U.S.
economy could grow in the range of 6% this year, in line with
some private forecasts.
But policymakers said the improved outlook does not warrant
a response from the central bank, which has vowed to keep its
benchmark overnight interest rate at the near-zero level and to
continue purchasing $120 billion a month in government bonds and
mortgage-backed securities until the economy is on stronger
footing.
"I gave a rosy outlook," St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard, among the most bullish in his outlook for a pickup in
economic growth and drop in unemployment this year, told
reporters after an economic forecasting seminar organized by
Georgia State University. "It is only an outlook. I would want
to see if it materializes."
The economy is far from receiving the all-clear, with new
variants of the virus threatening to lead to a rise in
infections and the labor market still 10 million jobs short of
where it was before the pandemic, Fed officials said.
"The FOMC is positioned to be patient as it follows the
outlook for the virus and the economy," George said, referring
to the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. "It’s too
early at this point to talk about pulling back on that
accommodation," George said, pointing to elevated unemployment,
low inflation and uncertainties about the economic outlook.
