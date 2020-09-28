WRAPUP 1-Global coronavirus deaths pass 'agonizing milestone' of 1 million

* Global deaths have doubled in three months
* United States, Brazil and India leading fatalities
* One person dying from COVID-19 every 16 seconds
* High death rate puts burial strain on many countries
Sept 29 (Reuters) - The global death toll from COVID-19 rose
past 1 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a bleak
milestone in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy,
overloaded health systems and changed the way people live.
The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus this year is
now double the number of people who die annually from malaria -
and the death rate has increased in recent weeks as infections
surge in several countries.
"Our world has reached an agonizing milestone," U.N.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.
"It's a mind-numbing figure. Yet we must never lose sight of
each and every individual life. They were fathers and mothers,
wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and
colleagues."
It took just three months for COVID-19 deaths to double from
half a million, an accelerating rate of fatalities since the
first death was recorded in China in early January.
More than 5,400 people are dying around the world every 24
hours, according to Reuters calculations based on September
averages, overwhelming funeral businesses and cemeteries.
That equates to about 226 people an hour, or one person
every 16 seconds. In the time it takes to watch a 90-minute
soccer match, 340 people die on average.
(Reuters interactive graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2VqS5PS)
INFECTIONS RISING
Experts remain concerned that the official figures for
deaths and cases globally significantly under-represent the real
tally because of inadequate testing and recording and the
possibility of concealment by some countries.
The response to the pandemic has pitted proponents of health
measures like lockdowns against those intent on sustaining
politically sensitive economic growth, with approaches differing
from country to country.
The United States, Brazil and India, which together account
for nearly 45% of all COVID-19 deaths globally, have all lifted
social distancing measures in recent weeks.
"The American people should anticipate that cases will rise
in the days ahead," U.S. Vice President Mike Pence warned on
Monday.
India, meanwhile, has recorded the highest daily growth in
infections in the world, with an average of 87,500 new cases a
day since the beginning of September.
On current trends, India will overtake the United States as
the country with the most confirmed cases by the end of the
year, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government pushes
ahead with easing lockdown measures in a bid to support a
struggling economy.
Despite the surge in cases, India's death toll of about
95,500, and pace of growth of fatalities, remain below those of
the United States, Britain and Brazil.
In Europe, which accounts for nearly 25% of deaths, the
World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a worrying spread
in western Europe just weeks away from the winter flu season.
The WHO has also warned the pandemic still needs major
control interventions amid rising cases in Latin America, where
many countries have started to resume normal life.
Much of Asia, the first region affected by the pandemic, is
experiencing a relative lull after emerging from a second wave.
BURIAL STRAIN
The high number of deaths has led to changes burial rites
around the world, with morgues and funeral businesses
overwhelmed and loved ones often barred from bidding farewell in
person.
In Israel, the custom of washing the bodies of Muslim
deceased is not permitted, and instead of being shrouded in
cloth, they must be wrapped in a plastic body bag. The Jewish
tradition of Shiva where people go to the home of mourning
relatives for seven days has also been disrupted.
In Italy, Catholics have been buried without funerals or a
blessing from a priest, while in Iraq former militiamen dropped
their guns to dig graves at a specially created cemetery and
learned how to conduct both Christian and Muslim burials.
In some parts of Indonesia, bereaved families have barged
into hospitals to claim bodies, fearing their relatives might
not be given a proper burial.
An indigenous group in the Ecuadorean Amazon took two police
officers and a state official hostage, demanding authorities
return the body of a community leader for a traditional burial.
The United States, Indonesia, Bolivia, South Africa and
Yemen have all had to locate new burial sites as cemeteries fill
up.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; additional reporting by Shaina
Ahluwalia and Seerat Gupta
Editing by Robert Birsel)