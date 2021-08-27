WRAPUP 1-Motor vehicles restrain U.S. consumer spending; monthly inflation slows

* Consumer spending increases 0.3% in July; June revised up
* Personal income jumps 1.1%; saving rate rises to 9.6%
* Core PCE price index climbs 0.3%; up 3.6% year-on-year
* Goods trade deficit narrows 6.2%; inventories increase
WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending slowed
in July as a decline in motor vehicle purchases due to shortages
offset a rise in outlays on services, supporting views that
economic growth will moderate in the third quarter amid a
resurgence in COVID-19 infections.
But the slowdown in spending will probably not be as sharp
as currently anticipated, with the report from the Commerce
Department on Friday showing Americans boosting savings.
Inflation also appears to have peaked, which could preserve
households' purchasing power.
"While there are clear downside risks to spending if more
events and trips are canceled and more products are delayed
getting to shelves, it's a bit early to throw in the towel on
the economic outlook given supportive wage and saving trends,"
said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in
Toronto.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.3% last month. Data for
June was revised up to show spending advancing 1.1% instead of
1.0% as previously reported. Last month's rise in consumer
spending was in line with economists' expectations.
Demand is rotating back to services like travel and leisure,
but spending has not been sufficient to compensate for the drop
in goods, whose purchases are also being impacted by shortages.
Goods spending fell 1.1% last month, led by motor vehicles.
A global shortage of semiconductors is hampering auto
production. There were also decreases in spending on
recreational goods as well as clothing and footwear.
Spending on services rose 1.0%, a broad increase led by food
services and accommodations. Credit card data suggests spending
on services like airfares and cruises as well as hotels and
motels slowed in August amid soaring COVID-19 cases driven by
the Delta variant.
Inflation continued to rise last month, fanned by the
unrelenting supply constraints and the economy's move toward
normalcy after the upheaval caused by the pandemic. But pace of
increase is slowing.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index,
excluding the volatile food and energy components, gained 0.3%
in July after advancing 0.5% in June. In the 12 months through
July, the so-called core PCE price index rose 3.6% after a
similar increase in June.
The core PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred
inflation measure for its flexible 2% target.
U.S. stocks opened higher. The dollar gained against a
basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices rose.
INCOME, SAVINGS RISE
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech to the
Jackson Hole economic conference on Friday will be gleaned for
clues on when the U.S. central bank's will start scaling back
its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.
Powell has maintained that high inflation, which is chipping
way at spending, will be transitory.
Consumer spending adjusted for inflation dipped 0.1% in
July. The so-called real consumer spending rose 0.5% in June.
Prices pressures, together with rising coronavirus
infections last week prompted economists at Goldman Sachs to cut
their growth estimate for the third quarter to a 5.5% rate from
a 9% pace. Bank of America Securities slashed its GDP growth
estimate for this quarter to a 4.5% pace from a 7.0% rate.
The government reported on Thursday that consumer spending
grew at a robust 11.9% annualized rate in the second quarter,
accounting for much of the economy's 6.6% growth pace, which
raised the level of gross domestic product above its peak in the
fourth quarter of 2019.
The drag from slowing consumer spending this quarter is
likely to be limited by a narrowing trade deficit and the
replenishing of depleted inventories by businesses.
In another report on Friday, the Commerce Department said
the goods trade deficit decreased 6.2% to $86.4 billion last
month. Retail inventories rose 0.4%, while stocks of goods at
wholesalers increased 0.6%.
Overall, the economy remains supported by record corporate
profits. Households accumulated at least $2.5 trillion in excess
savings during the pandemic.
The saving rate increased to 9.6% last month from 8.8% in
June as some of the money disbursed by the government under the
Child Tax Credit program to qualifying households was socked
away. Personal income rose 1.1%. Record high stock market prices
and accelerating home prices are boosting household wealth.
Wages are also rising as companies compete for scarce
workers. Wages increased 1.0% in July.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)