WRAPUP 1-Taliban fire in air to scatter Kabul protesters; no reports of injuries

* Marchers shout slogans such as "Long live the resistance"
* Blinken says U.S. working to get charter flights out
safely
* Opposition official rejects Taliban victory claim
* Panjshir Valley the last region resisting Taliban
* Taliban pledge not to retaliate against Panjshir residents
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Taliban gunmen fired in the air on
Tuesday to scatter protesters in the Afghan capital of Kabul,
witnesses said, as video showed scores of people scurrying to
escape volleys of gunfire, although there were no immediate
reports of injuries.
Hundreds of men and women shouting slogans such as "Long
live the resistance," and "Death to Pakistan" marched in the
streets to protest against the Taliban and what they called
interference in Afghanistan's affairs by neighbouring Pakistan.
"The Islamic government is shooting at our poor people," one
panic-stricken woman on the street says over sounds of gunfire
in a video clip posted on Twitter by Asvaka news agency. "These
people (Taliban) are very unjust, and they are not human at
all."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the
United States is in contact with about 100 Americans who have
remained behind in Afghanistan and is working to make sure
charter flights can leave safely.
In the weeks before the last U.S. troops completed their
withdrawal from Kabul, U.S.-led foreign forces evacuated about
124,000 foreigners and at-risk Afghans but tens of thousands who
fear Taliban retribution were left behind.
Speaking to reporters on a visit to Doha, capital of the
Middle Eastern nation of Qatar, Blinken said Taliban officials
had told the United States they would let people with travel
documents depart freely.
At the same news conference, Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said his country hoped Kabul
airport would be operational in the next few days, but no deal
had yet been reached on how to run it.
Turkey said airport security was the main issue in the talks
with the Taliban.
About 1,000 people, including Americans, have been stuck in
the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-i-Sharif for days
awaiting clearance for charter flights to leave, an organiser
told Reuters, blaming the delay on the U.S. State Department.
Reuters could not independently verify the details of the
account.
On Monday, the Islamist militants had claimed victory in the
last Afghan region still holding out against their rule,
declaring that the capture of the Panjshir valley completed
their takeover, and promising to name a new government soon.
Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in
front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor's compound
after days of fighting with the National Resistance Front of
Afghanistan (NRFA), commanded by Panjshiri leader Ahmad Massoud.
"Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy,
is captured," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news
conference.
Massoud did not concede defeat, saying his force, consisting
of the remnants of the regular Afghan army as well as local
militia fighters, was still fighting.
"We are in Panjshir and our resistance will continue," he
said on Twitter. He was safe, he added, but gave no details of
his whereabouts.
The Taliban, who swept across Afghanistan last month as the
U.S.-backed government collapsed, have repeatedly sought to
reassure Afghans and foreign countries that they will not return
to the brutality of their last period of rule two decades ago,
marked by spectacles of violent punishment and the barring of
women and girls from public life.
But more than three weeks after seizing Kabul, they have yet
to announce a government or detail the social curbs they plan to
enforce.
Asked whether the United States would recognise the Taliban,
U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House late
on Monday, "That’s a long way off."
'NOT ACCEPTABLE'
Teachers and students at universities in Afghanistan's
largest cities of Kabul, Kandahar and Herat, told Reuters that
female students were being segregated in class https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/curtain-divides-male-female-students-afghan-universities-reopen-2021-09-06
with curtains, taught separately or limited to some campus
areas.
"Putting up curtains is not acceptable," Anjila, a
21-year-old female student at Kabul University, told Reuters by
telephone, adding that women had sat apart from males in
classrooms before the Taliban took over, but without barriers.
"I really felt terrible when I entered the class ... We are
gradually going back to 20 years ago."
The conflict in Afghanistan, coupled with drought and
coronavirus, has left 18 million people in need of humanitarian
aid, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent
Societies (IFRC) said on Tuesday, seeking urgent international
action.
It added that tens of thousands of families had left their
homes, seeking food and shelter in urban areas where some are
staying in relief camps lacking food or income.
Hundreds of medical facilities in Afghanistan are at risk of
closure because Western donors are barred from dealing with the
Taliban, a World Health Organization official said.
The WHO is scrambling to fill the gap with supplies,
equipment and financing to 500 health centres, and was liaising
with Qatar for medical deliveries, the agency's regional
emergency director, Rick Brennan, told Reuters.
Drought and war have forced about 5.5 million Afghans to
flee their homes, including more than 550,000 newly displaced in
2021, the International Organization for Migration says.
Western powers say they are prepared to send humanitarian
aid, but broader economic engagement would depend on the shape
of the new Taliban government.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Clarence Fernandez
and Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)