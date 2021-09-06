WRAPUP 1-Tiny chips cast big shadow over Munich car show

MUNICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - As carmakers gathered in Munich
on Monday to launch almost exclusively zero- or low-emission
vehicles, an ongoing semiconductor shortage cast a long shadow
over the first major car show since before the pandemic began.
Forced to shut down plants last year, carmakers now face
increasing competition from the consumer electronics industry
for chip deliveries. That problem has been compounded by a
series of supply chain disruptions during the pandemic.
Cars have become increasingly dependent on chips - for
everything from computer management of engines for better fuel
economy to driver-assistance features such as emergency braking.
Speaking during the launch of a couple of electric vehicles
(EVs) on Sunday evening, Ola Källenius, CEO at premium German
carmaker Daimler AG, said that while the company is
hopeful its own supply will improve in the fourth quarter,
soaring demand for chips means the industry could struggle to
source enough of them into 2023 - though the shortage should be
less severe by then.
"Several chip suppliers have been referring to structural
problems with demand," Källenius said. "This could influence
2022 and (the situation) may be more relaxed in 2023."
The IAA Mobility show in Munich is the first major motor
industry event worldwide since the global coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the ongoing shortage, Daimler board member Britta
Seeger said the carmaker does not believe its long-term electric
vehicle goals will be affected.
Automakers from U.S. group General Motors to India's
Mahindra and Japan's Toyota have slashed
output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made
worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor
production hubs.
Just last week, Chinese EV maker Nio Inc cut its
delivery forecast for the third quarter due to uncertain and
volatile semiconductor supplies.
Renault CEO Luca De Meo said on Monday the chip
shortage had been tougher than expected during the current third
quarter, but said the situation should improve in the fourth
quarter.
Major auto supplier Bosch said it expects the
shortage will ease somewhat in the coming months, but supplies
will remain constrained into next year.
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said the premium carmaker
expects supply chains to remain tight well into 2022.
"I expect that the general tightness of the supply chains
will continue in the next 6 to 12 months," he said.
(Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Christina Amann and
Gilles Guillaume; editing by Jason Neely)